A pair of personal-bests highlighted the Ridgeland track team's season-opening meet at Dalton on Tuesday.
Senior Logan Montgomery, a University of Florida signee, won the shot put with a throw of 58-feet, 5-inches, but it was effort in the discus that made the most noise as he crushed his previous school record and personal-best with a throw of 183-9.5.
The mark bettered the 169-0 he won the Class AAAA state title with last spring by more than 14 feet and is less than six feet from the GHSA record of 189-3, set in 2018 by former St. Pius thrower Tanner Duffin, who is now at Kennesaw State.
Junior Darrian Burks also set a new personal-best with a blazing time of 10.76 seconds in the 100 meters. He also tied for first with teammate Malachi Hutchinson in the 200 with a time of 23.39.
John Hill won the high jump for the Panthers as he cleared 5-6, while Flint Dempsey was second at 5-4.
Seth Wingo placed second in the 110 hurdles at 17.87, while a 51.25 gave Elijah Hood third in the 300 hurdles. That duo also placed in the triple jump with Wingo taking second (39-3) and Hood placing fourth (34-6).
Te'Sean Choice (11.50) was third in the 100 and Maeniki Brown (11.52) was fourth. Choice also finished fourth (24.62) in the 200, while Deavon Brown was fourth in the discus (104-4).
On the girls' side, the Lady Panthers won four events, including Madison Lennon in the 300 hurdles (51.46), Jenna Morgan in the high jump (4-10), Dasia Watkins in the shot put (32-2), and the team of Morgan, Lennon, Shayla Rosson and Amiya Smith in the 4x100 (54.87).
In the field events, Smith was second in the long jump (15-5.5), Annabel Hill was second in the high jump (4-8) and Aredja Batte was second both in the discus (75-6.75) and the shot put (27-10). Morgan placed third in the discus (69-1) and Autumn Pasley took fourth in both the discus (60-1) and the shot put (23-8).
Later on the track, Smith (13.00) and Rosson (13.34) placed second and fourth, respectively, in the 100, while a 3:11 got Hayley Strickland third in the 800.
Dalton won both the boys and girls' parts of the meet with Ridgeland second and North Murray third.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.