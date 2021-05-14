Friday, May 14th, 2021 will be a day to remember in the history of Ridgeland High School athletics as the school got to celebrate not just one, but its first two individual state championships in track.
And they were both claimed by the same athlete.
Junior Logan Montgomery, the prohibitive favorite in both Class AAAA boys' throwing events, met those lofty expectations and swept the discus and the shot put at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
"It feels awesome," Montgomery beamed. "I feel like this has been coming on for a long time. Obviously, I was disappointed that last year got cut short, but to finally get out there and do what I wanted to do and do what I knew I was capable of doing, honestly, it was just awesome."
Montgomery said he took his first throw in the shot put from a standing position without a wind-up, knowing it would probably be far enough to qualify him for the final round. That throw traveled 52-feet, 8.75-inches, but he found himself in second place behind Kelton Smith of Carver-Columbus, who hit 53-8 on his first attempt.
But while that first throw turned out to be Smith's longest of the day, Montgomery was just getting warmed up.
His second throw of 56-2.75 was good enough the claim the win, but he went on to increase his distance on each of his first five attempts, finally topping out at 58-1.5 on his fifth throw before scratching on his sixth and final attempt with the state title having already been secured.
"After that first throw, I got a good feeling for the ring," he explained.
While it fell three-and-a-half inches short of his all-time personal record, set during a non-GHSA meet, his winning throw did break his own Ridgeland school record, which only counts throws in GHSA-sanctioned events.
Montgomery's win in the shot put was his second victory of the day as he dominated in the discus earlier that morning.
With legal throws in five of his six attempts, Montgomery only needed one as his first attempt went 169-feet even to once again break his own school record. There were five total throws in the event over 160 feet with Montgomery being responsible for four of them.
Courtland Caldwell of Central-Carroll, a fellow Region 7-AAAA member, finished second at 161-10. It was his longest throw of the competition by more than 15 feet, but it still fell more than seven feet short of Montgomery's winning mark.
"It feels awesome to know that I hold that title and that I'm the first one to do it," he said of claiming the school's first state track title. "It's just so amazing. It's a feeling I don't think I'll ever forget."
Montgomery's two wins gave Ridgeland 20 points in the overall Class AAAA boys' team standings, which sees the Panthers currently sitting in fifth place with just one day and eight events left in the meet. However, Ridgeland does not have any more athletes competing.
Marist (46.5), North Oconee (40), Jefferson (36) and Chestatee (27) fill out the top four.