The high school track season may have ended six weeks ago, but Ridgeland's Logan Montgomery hasn't slowed down.
The rising senior, who won both the shot put (58-feet, 1.5-inches) and the discus (169-0) at the Class AAAA state championships in Albany in mid-May, and who went on to win the shot put (60-9.5) and placed fourth in the discus (169-11) at the Night of Champions meet in Marietta a week later, can now be called an All-American.
Three times.
Representing Throw 1 Deep, a USA Track and Field-based throwing club, the Panther standout earned those lofty titles by placing in the top six in the shot put, discus and hammer throw in the Men's 17-18 division at the USATF Youth National Championships at Barron Stadium in Rome on Wednesday and Thursday.
He began his competition in Rome on Wednesday morning with the hammer throw, an event held in college, but one not on the program list for Georgia High School Association meets. After just two weeks of practicing the event, Montgomery placed sixth out of 16 other throwers with a mark of 47.72 meters (156-6).
Later that afternoon, he competed in the shot put and had a best throw of 17.34 meters (56-10.75) on his final attempt, earning him second place and another All-American honor.
Then early Thursday afternoon, he stepped into the discus ring and fouled on five of six throws. However, his second throw turned out to be the only one he needed as it traveled 49.78 meters (163-4) and gave him fourth place and his third All-American designation of the meet.
The winning throws in each event at the meet were 59.88 meters (196-5) in the hammer throw, 20.39 meters (66-10.75) in the shot put and 56.63 meters (185-9) in the discus.
Montgomery's hammer throw was his personal best in competition, while his other current personal bests include 63.17 meters (63-2) in the shot put and 53.44 meters (175-4) in the discus.