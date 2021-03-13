The Heritage Lady Generals finished third overall at the 12-team Calhoun Invitational track meet on Friday with 88 points. Gordon Lee was one spot behind at 69.5. Ringgold (10) tied Model for 10th place and LFO (2) finished 12th.
Dalton won the girls' title with 136 points with Rome (111) finishing second.
Heritage had one event win as Gracie Murray took first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.39 seconds. Murray would also finish fourth in the 100 hurdles.
The Lady Generals were runners-up in the 4x800 relay, while Harper Carstens finished second in the high jump. Allison Craft took third place in the 3200 and finished sixth in the 1600, while fourth-place finishers included Dayonna Perryman in the 200, Avah Morrison in the shot put and the discus and Heritage's 4x100 and 4x400 teams.
Alexis Faul placed fifth in the 3200 and Tayler Coleman was fifth in the discus. Riley Kokinda placed sixth in the 200 and added a seventh-place finish in the long jump. Aaliyah Rodgers was fifth in the long jump and eighth in the 100. Caroline Hamilton was sixth in the high jump and Zandy Burton picked up eighth-place points in the 400 and the 800.
Gordon Lee won three events, including two by Arilyn Lee, who swept the shot put (37-5) and the discus (103-7). Kaylee Brown was first in the high jump (5-2) and she also placed third in the pole vault.
Abbey Dunfee raced to a third-place finish in the 100 and added third-place points in the long jump, while the Lady Trojans' 4x100 relay team also placed third. Addison Sturdivant was fourth in the high jump and Ansley Dendy was fifth in the pole vault.
Riley Shirley scored points in three different events. She tied for sixth place in the triple jump, was seventh in the 300 hurdles and finished eighth in the long jump, while Dunfee placed eighth in the 200.
Maddy Bacon had the highest finish for Ringgold with a third-place finish in the high jump. The Lady Tigers were sixth in the 4x400 and Sara Collins placed eighth in the 3200.
Christina Gass was seventh for LFO in the 200.
In the boys' meet, Calhoun scored 125 points to hold off runner-up Rome (113) for the top spot. Heritage (64) finished fifth. Ringgold (35) was ninth. Gordon Lee (16) was 11th and LFO (4) finished 12th.
The Generals took first in a pair of events. Collin Black crossed the line first in the 400 with a time of 52.77 and Gavin Chandler broke 10 minutes (9:58) in winning the 3200.
Heritage was second in the 4x800 relay and fourth in the 4x400 relay, while Jared Phillips placed fourth in the triple jump. Dylan Hodges was fifth in the discus. Eli Owens took fifth in the high jump, while J.D. Black was sixth in the same event. Also finishing in sixth place was Brandon Hamilton in the 300 hurdles and Jonathan Washburn in the shot put.
Paxton McCrary was fifth in the 200 and eighth in 100. Davis Justice was sixth in the 3200 and Hamilton finished in eighth place in the 110 hurdles.
Gabe Elmore earned first-place points for Ringgold in the 110 hurdles, crossing the line in 15.58 seconds. He also took third in the long jump.
Camryn Kecskes was fourth in the 200. Kale Davis finished fifth in the 3200. Ieuan Boehme was sixth in the pole vault and Brady Gray was sixth in the discus. The Tigers' 4x400 relay team also placed sixth while the 4x100 team was eighth.
Gordon Lee's top finishers included Hunter Stephens in the long jump and Connor Whitman in the pole vault, both of whom finished fourth. Levi Helton was fifth in the pole vault. Penn Askew was eighth in the 300 hurdles, as was the 4x800 relay team.
And for LFO, Kyle Pursley tied for seventh in the high jump. Blake Thornburg was seventh in the pole vault and Andre Flores was eighth in the 400.