Athletes from Gordon Lee, LaFayette, LFO, Ridgeland and Ringgold converged in Columbus on Saturday for the Class AAA "A" Sectionals at Kinnett Stadium, looking to secure spots at next week's Class AAA State Championships in Albany.
The sectionals were comprised of top performers from Regions 1, 2, 3 and 6.
The only sectional champion out of Walker or Catoosa County was LaFayette's Dylan Ballew, who picked up a win in the long jump (20-11). Another Rambler, Tristan Toss, finished third in the event (20-4.5).
Ballew also placed fifth in the triple jump (42-0.25), while Tucker Henderson placed third in the 3200 (10:40.43) and took fifth in the 1600 (4:50).
As for the Lady Ramblers, Madison Todd finished fourth in 3200 (13:10.38), while LaFayette's 4x800 relay team of Todd, Naomi Thompson, Teara Snider and Haynie Gilstrap is also headed to state after a sixth-place finish (11:13.14).
The Gordon Lee boys saw Conner Whitman clear 11-6 in the pole vault. That height tied him for the best vault of the day, but he officially finished third on a tiebreaker. His teammate, Jackson Biggs, grabbed the eighth and final qualifying spot in the pole vault with a mark of 10-6.
For the Lady Trojans, Madolynn Loyd qualified for the state finals after a fifth-place finish in the discus (111-4) and a sixth-place showing in the shot put (33-2.5). Haley Hartman is also headed to Albany after she placed eighth in the 3200 (13:24.57).
Christina Gass earned second place in the 800 for LFO as her time of 2:30.15 was a mere 0.09 seconds behind the winner. Aubrey Medrano (16.77) and Carly Wilson (17.52) finished third and eighth, respectfully, in the 100 hurdles, while Piper Brown finished in a six-way tie for fourth place in the high jump (5-2). She would eventually take sixth on the tiebreaker.
The LFO boys did not have any state qualifiers on Saturday.
Ridgeland saw Darrian Burks take fourth place in the 100 (11.00), while the 4x200 relay team (names unavailable) finished seventh (1:31.18).
Amiya Smith finished sixth for the Lady Panthers in the 100 (12.88). Madison Lennon placed sixth in the 300 hurdles (49.73), while the team of Smith, Lennon, Marissa Moreland and Jamiah Lewis qualified eighth in the 4x100 with a new school-record (50.49).
Also headed to the state finals is Ringgold's Kishaun Taylor, who earned fourth place in the triple jump (42-0.5).
HERITAGE COMPETES IN CARROLLTON
The Generals and Lady Generals were among the teams competing in the Class AAAA "A" Sectional at Central-Carroll. Heritage, and the rest of the teams from Region 7, tested themselves against teams in Regions 1, 2 and 6.
Rhett McDonald qualified for state in two events. He finished fifth in the discus (141-10) and placed eighth in the shot put (46-2).
Defending state high jump champion J.D. Black cleared 5-10 to finish sixth on Saturday. His final height was only two inches behind the eventual winner. Tyler Cheatwood placed sixth in the pole vault (10-6), while the Generals' team of Grayson Stallings, Chase Dye, Will Riddell and Hyrum Smartt also punched a ticket to state with an eighth-place showing in the 4x800 (8:48.52).
Avah Morrison had a big day for the Lady Generals as she won the discus with a throw of 125-9. Her winning throw was 12-1 ahead of her next closest competitor. She also placed third in the shot put (36-3.75).
Caroline Hamilton will be heading to Albany after she finished sixth in the pole vault (7-6), and Lexi Berry will represent Heritage in the high jump after she finished eighth on Saturday (5-0).