The LFO track team traveled to Calhoun High School for a meet on Tuesday.
In the girls' meet, Christina Gass accounted for all 14 of the Lady Warriors' points. She won the 400 with a time of 1:05.43 and followed up with a third-place finish in the 200 and a fourth-place showing in the long jump.
Those points allowed LFO to finish fifth out of six teams in the field. Woodland took first place with 123 points, while Calhoun (83.5) was second and Chattooga (64.5) was third. Coosa was fourth with 31 points, followed by LFO (14) and Christian Heritage (4).
The Warriors finished with 24 points to finish in fourth place behind Calhoun (164), Woodland (103) and Coosa (37), while Chattooga (19) placed fifth in the boys' meet.
Andre Flores finished as runner-up in the 400, while Kyle Pursley and Evan Radcliff finished third in the 100 and the 3200, respectively. The team of Flores, Pursley, Jabari Besley and Kyle McLean also took third in the 4x100.
Pursley added a fourth-place finish in the high jump, while Besley took fourth in the long jump. Flores and McLean teamed with Dee Calhoun and Daniel Landon to place fourth in the 4x400.