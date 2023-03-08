The LFO track team took part in a six-team meet at North Murray High School on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors finished in third place with 28.5 points. Dalton took first with 61, while North Murray was second with 33. Adairsville (19.5), Northwest Whitfield (16) and Dade County (1) rounded out the scoring.
Lexi Downey had the only event win for LFO as she took first place in the shot put with a throw of 26-feet, 7-inches. Downey also took third place in the discus.
Piper Brown cleared 4-10 in the high jump, but had to settle for second place on a jump-off tiebreaker. The freshman also finished third in the 400. Angel Simmons sprinted her way to second-place finishes and the 100 and the 200. Aubrey Medrano was second in the 100 hurdles, while Lady Warrior relay teams finished second in the 4x800 and third in the 4x200.
And the boys' meet, the lone point for the Warriors came on a third-place showing by the 4x800 relay.
Dalton scored 68 points to take first place, followed by Dade County (34.67), Adairsville (29), North Murray (19.33), Northwest Whitfield (18) and LFO (1).
The Warriors and Lady Warriors are scheduled to participate in a meet at Coahulla Creek on Thursday.
