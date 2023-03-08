LFO Warriors

The LFO track team took part in a six-team meet at North Murray High School on Tuesday.

The Lady Warriors finished in third place with 28.5 points. Dalton took first with 61, while North Murray was second with 33. Adairsville (19.5), Northwest Whitfield (16) and Dade County (1) rounded out the scoring.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In