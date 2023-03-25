LFO played host to Ridgeland, LaFayette and Tyner Academy in a four-team meet on Thursday. Team scores were unavailable as of press time.
In the girls' meet, Maria Ronda took first place for Ridgeland in both the 1600 (6:08) and the 3200 (13:21). Amiya Smith won the long jump (14-7). Jamiah Lewis took first place in the 100 (13.09), while the other win for the Lady Panthers was turned in by Madison Lennon in the 300 hurdles (51.87).
Ronda also finished second in the 800. Smith was second in the 200 and Marissa Moreland placed second in the 100 hurdles. Smith also added a third-place finish in the 100.
LFO got a pair of victories from Angel Simmons in the 200 (27.29) and in the 400 (1:04.09). Aubrey Medrano was first for the Lady Warriors in the 100 hurdles (16.74), while Piper Brown took first place in the high jump (5-0).
Simmons finished second in the 100, Medrano was second in the 300 hurdles and Christina Gass was second in the 400. Brown picked up a third-place finish in the 400. Medrano was third in the long jump and Carlee Wilson was third in the 100 hurdles.
As for LaFayette, they had two wins on Thursday. Raven Yancey soared to victory in the triple jump (26-6.5) and Haynie Gilstrap crossed the line first in the 800 (2:48).
Madison Todd was runner-up in both the 1600 and the 3200 for the Lady Ramblers, while Olivia Dearing took second place in the high jump. Naomi Thompson earned third-place points for LaFayette in the 1600 and the 3200 with Teara Snider taking third in the 800.
The LaFayette boys got a pair of wins from Dylan Ballew in the long jump (20-0) and the triple jump (40-0), while Khalas Finley won the high jump (5-6). Tucker Henderson also swept the distance races, winning the 1600 (5:15) and the 3200 (11:20).
Ballew added to his impressive meet with runner-up finishes in the 200 and the 400. Jacob Hamilton was second in the triple jump. Tristen Toss was second in the long jump and Porter Sentell was second in the high jump. Elijah Decker was third in the 1600 and the 3200, while Evan Williams placed third in the high jump.
Darrian Burks earned first-place points for Ridgeland in both the 100 (10.8) and the 200 (23.02). Kevin Schmelzer was the runner-up in the 1600 and the 3200, while Henry Holden finished second in the 800.
LFO's Tyler Davis was third in the 100, while other third-place finishes included Brodi Rizzo in the 300 hurdles, Ayden Bennett in the 800 and Tray Lewis in the 200.
Results of the relay races had not been reported as of press time.
