LFO played host to Ridgeland, LaFayette and Tyner Academy in a four-team meet on Thursday. Team scores were unavailable as of press time.

In the girls' meet, Maria Ronda took first place for Ridgeland in both the 1600 (6:08) and the 3200 (13:21). Amiya Smith won the long jump (14-7). Jamiah Lewis took first place in the 100 (13.09), while the other win for the Lady Panthers was turned in by Madison Lennon in the 300 hurdles (51.87).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

