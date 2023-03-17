LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors placed second in a five-team track meet at North Murray High School on Thursday.

Model took the win with 51 points, followed by LFO with 44, Gordon Central with 30, North Murray with 26 and Dalton Academy with three.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

