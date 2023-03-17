The LFO Lady Warriors placed second in a five-team track meet at North Murray High School on Thursday.
Model took the win with 51 points, followed by LFO with 44, Gordon Central with 30, North Murray with 26 and Dalton Academy with three.
Lexi Downey earned first-place points for the Lady Warriors in the discus with a throw of 75-4. Piper Brown took first in the high jump (5-2) and Angel Simmons claimed victory in the 200 (27.81), while the 4x400 (4:51.90) and 4x800 (15:52) relay teams also won.
Skyler Phillips finished second in the shot put. Christina Gass was second in the 200. Aubrey Medrano was second in the 100 hurdles. Simmons placed second in the 400 and the 4x100 team also finished second.
Medrano picked up third-place points in the long jump. Carlee Wilson was third in both the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, while LFO's 4x200 team also placed third.
Finishing fourth for the Lady Warriors was Jasmin Brown in the 100, Ambria Bruce in the long jump and Gass in the 400.
Model also placed first in the boys' standings with 116.5 points. Gordon Central was second at 37.33, followed by North Murray (27.17), LFO (12) and Dalton Academy (0).
LFO's best finish was a second -place effort by the 4x200 relay team. The 4x400 relay team took third, while Brodi Rizzo was third in the 110 hurdles and Tyler Davis finished third in the long jump.
Fourth-place went to Ayden Bennett in the 800, Christian Gass in the 1600, Isaiah Keith in the 300 hurdles, and the 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams.
LFO is slated to participate in the Catoosa Cup meet, alongside Heritage and Ringgold, this coming Monday at Heritage.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
