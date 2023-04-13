The Gordon Lee Trojans saw another school record fall during a three-team meet on Tuesday.
Braxton Turnipseed put his name in the record books by winning the 200 meters in a time of 22.88 seconds. His victory helped the Trojans secure the win with 212.5 points. Ringgold (178.5) was second and LFO (92) was third.
Walker Johnston claimed the 400 for Gordon Lee in a time of 55.78 seconds and Nason Deaux won the 800 in a time of 2:22. Brody Hickman raced to victory in the 300 hurdles (44.53), while Gordon Lee's 'A' squad captured the 4x100 relay (46.97).
The Trojans also won three field events. Conner Whitman took first in the pole vault (12-0), Josh Underwood earned first place in the long jump (19-0), and Sam Wells took first in the shot put (35-6).
Turnipseed was second in the 100 and Underwood finished second in the 400. Carson Carpenter was runner-up in the 800 for the Trojans. Jackson Biggs was second in the 300 hurdles and in the pole vault. Jordan Underwood was second in the long jump and Landon Wallace finished second in the discus.
Carpenter was third in both the 1600 and in the 3200. Wells was third in the discus. Sam Phillips took third place in the high jump and in the triple jump. Sawyer Brown finished third in the pole vault. Max Davis was third in the shot put, while Luke Sikes finished third in the 800.
Ringgold saw Kale Davis sweep the 1600 (5:26) and the 3200 (11:50), while Kishaun Taylor won the high jump (5-8) and the triple jump (42-1.5). Peyton Williams raced to a win in the 100 (11.28), and Cole Runion crossed the line first in the 110 hurdles (18.82).
Placing second for the Tigers was Logan Roberts in the 200 and in the triple jump, Ren Goldsmith in the 3200, David Young in the 110 hurdles, O'Reilly Matthews in the high jump, and Slade Swaney in the shot put.
Roberts added a third-place finish in the 100, Runion was third in the 300 hurdles, and Matthews was third in the long jump.
The only victory of the day for the Warriors came from Jonathan Lawrence, who won the discus (96-7).
Christian Gass was runner-up in the 1600, while LFO finished second in the 4x100. The Warriors 'B' squad took third in the same race, while other third-place finishers included Landen Hudgins in the 200 and Elijah Daniels in the 400.
On the girls' side, LFO amassed 173 points to hold off Gordon Lee (140) for the victory. Ringgold (91) placed third.
Angel Simmons swept the sprint events for the Lady Warriors, winning the 100 (13.03) and the 200 (27.81). Trinity Heinrich captured first place in the 800 (3:13) and Christina Gass was first in the 1600 (6:04).
In the hurdle events, Aubrey Medrano was first in the 100 (17.20), while Carlee Wilson was first in the 300 (55.28). Piper Brown picked up a win in the high jump (5-0), and the Lady Warriors 'A' team won the 4x100 relay (53.13).
LFO's 'B' team was second in the 4x100 relay. Wilson took second in the 100 hurdles and Medrano was second in both the 300 hurdles and in the long jump. Heinrich finished second in the triple jump and Skyler Phillips was runner-up in the shot put.
Finishing third for LFO was Jasmin Brown in the 100, Shaylie Maye in the 200 and Lexi Downey in the discus.
Gordon Lee had a pair of double winners. Riley Shirley earned first place in the long jump (13-11) and in the triple jump (29-11), while Madolynn Loyd swept the shot put (33-0) and the discus (101-4).
Also winning events for the Lady Trojans were Kali Woodward in the 400 (1:13.12), Haley Hartman in the 3200 (14:14) and Kylie Hunley in the pole vault (7-0).
Woodward earned second-place points in the 800 and Hartman finished second in the 1600, while Hunley was second in the high jump.
Shirley took third place in the high jump, while other third-place finishers for Gordon Lee included Molly Ellis in the 3200, Frannie Bowers in the long jump and Hannah Stocker in the shot put.
As for Ringgold, five Lady Tigers finished runner-up in events. That group included Serenity Holliday in the 100, Faith Kiesling in the 200, Annabelle Troutman in the 400, Claire Brumfield in the 3200 and Savannah Stevens in the discus.
Brumfield also placed third in the 1600. Sara Collins was third in the 400 and Shaylyn Ridley was third in the 800.
The 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relay races were not run.