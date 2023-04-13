The Gordon Lee Trojans saw another school record fall during a three-team meet on Tuesday.

Braxton Turnipseed put his name in the record books by winning the 200 meters in a time of 22.88 seconds. His victory helped the Trojans secure the win with 212.5 points. Ringgold (178.5) was second and LFO (92) was third.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

