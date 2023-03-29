LFO Warriors

The LFO Warriors and Lady Warriors traveled to Southeast Whitfield High School on Tuesday to participate in a five-team meet and finished with a pair of third-place finishes.

The Lady Warriors' 88 points put them behind Sonoraville (197) and Southeast Whitfield (129), but ahead of Murray County (52) and Dalton Academy (14).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

