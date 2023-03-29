Sports editor
The LFO Warriors and Lady Warriors traveled to Southeast Whitfield High School on Tuesday to participate in a five-team meet and finished with a pair of third-place finishes.
The Lady Warriors' 88 points put them behind Sonoraville (197) and Southeast Whitfield (129), but ahead of Murray County (52) and Dalton Academy (14).
LFO picked up four victories on the day. Piper Brown won the high jump at 4-10. Aubrey Medrano crossed the line first in the 100 hurdles (17.45) and Angel Simmons won the 100 (13.41).
That trio also ran the 4x100 with Christina Gass and won in a time of 53.78.
Sonoraville won the boys' meet with 214 points with Southeast (185) finishing second. LFO was third with 85 points, followed by Murray County (41) and Dalton Academy (5).
Ayden Bennett was first in the triple jump (37-4.5), while Tragontae Garth-Lewis picked up first-place points in the 200 (24.08).
Garth-Lewis also joined forces with Joseph Brown, Tyler Davis and Kyle McLean to win the 4x100 (46.34).
LFO's teams will be part of a deep field at the 67th annual Gordon Lee Invitational this Thursday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
