The LFO track team competed at Coahulla Creek on Tuesday in preparation for next week's Region 6-AAA meet.
The Red-and-White had three athletes win individual events. Christina Gass picked up another victory in the 400-meters, Andre Flores won the boys' race in the same event and Kyle Pursley took the top of the podium in the high jump.
Gass capped her day with a second-place showing in the long jump and a third-place showing in the 200, while Pursley added a fifth-place finish in the 3200. Jabari Besley was runner-up in the 200 and Evan Radcliff scored points with a fourth-place finish in the 3200 and a fifth-place finish in the 1600.
No further individual or team results were available as of press time.
The Region 6-AAA meet will begin Monday at Rockmart High School at 12 noon, while it will conclude on Wednesday, also starting at 12 noon. The top four in each event will qualify for the Class AAA state sectionals on Saturday, May 8 at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta.