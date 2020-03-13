Members of the LFO and Heritage High School track teams traveled to Gordon County on Thursday for a four-team meet at Gordon Central that also included Armuchee.
The Warriors finished second in the boys' meet with 49 points, but well off the pace set by Gordon Central (123). Armuchee (28) was third and Heritage (23) was fourth.
Kyle Pursley earned first-place points for LFO in the high jump (5-10) and in the 200 (24.31), while Blake Thornburg would sweep both the 110 hurdles (17.37) and the 300 hurdles (44.44). Pursley also placed second in the 100, while Thornburg was third in the pole vault.
Other second-place finishers for the Warriors included Jamillion Womble in the long jump. Womble actually tied for the longest distance at 19-1, but had to settle for second on a tiebreaker. The Warriors' 4x100 "B" team also finished in second place.
Justin Swindle was fourth in the shot put for LFO. Jabari Besely was fourth in the long jump. Jevonnie Womble was fourth in the 100. Blake Arrellano was fourth in the 800 and Logan Carmona took fourth in the 200.
Heritage's best finish of the day came from Jay Wales, who got second place in the discus. Teammate Jake Davey placed third in the same event.
Other third-place finishers included Isaiah Bryant in the 400, Blake Sanders in the long jump and the Generals' 4x400 "A" team, while Davis Justice (1600), Harrison Brown (400) and Chandler Bailey (pole vault) all placed fourth.
The lone winner from Catoosa County in the girls' meet was Paige Monroe, who took pole vault honors for Heritage with a mark of 6-6.
Jasmine Garner was second for Heritage in the discus. Abby Scott placed third in the discus and in the shot put. Riley Kokinda was third in the long jump and in the 100, while Bailey Burt took third place in the 200.
The bulk of LFO's points came from Taylor Rodreguez, who was second in the long jump and fourth in the high jump, in the 100 and in the 200. The Lady Warriors' 4x100 "A" team also placed fourth.
Gordon Central ran away with the girls' team title with 140 points. Armuchee (53) was second, followed by Heritage (26) and LFO (11).