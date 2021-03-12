With several athletes resting up for Friday's Calhoun Invitational, others got their chance to shine at Heritage High School on Thursday night as the Generals hosted Southeast Whitfield, LaFayette and Ridgeland in a four-team meet.
LaFayette's girls had a multi-event winner in Haynie Gilstrap, who raced to victory in both the 800 (2:53) and the 1600 (6:29).
Also winning on the track for the Lady Ramblers was Imani Cook in the 100 (13.48), Brittany Aguero in the 3200 (17:10), Elizabeth Perry in the 300 hurdles (1:00.12) and the Lady Ramblers' 4x800 team (12:19). Alyssa Gary had LaFayette's only win in the field events as she took first place in the triple jump (28-9).
Second place went to Ava McNabb in the 200, Olivia Dearing in the 400, Madison Todd in the 1600, Perry in the 100 hurdles, Gary in the high jump, Kenna Massey in the triple jump and the 4x100 "A" relay team.
LaFayette also got third-place finishes from Cook in the 200, Dakota Tabor in the 1600, Natashia Cooper in the 3200, Gary in the long jump , Madison Mitchell in the discus and the 4x100 "B" team.
Ridgeland also had a double event winner as Mecca Spears swept the shot put (34-3) and the discus (76-3).
Also winning for the Lady Panthers on Thursday was Madison Lennon in the 400 (1:09.68), Alyssa Wright in the 100 hurdles (19.00), Annabel Hill in the high jump (4-8), Taylor Lambert in the long jump (13-10) and Ridgeland's 4x100 (56.44) and 4x400 (5:32) relay teams.
Dasia Watkins was second for Ridgeland in both the 100 and the shot put, while the other second-place finishers included Hayley Strickland in the 800, Lennon in the 300 hurdles, Jenna Morgan in the long jump and Ardeja Battle in the discus.
Ridgeland also got third-place finishes from Koda O'Dell in the 100, Selena Westmoreland in the 100 hurdles and Morgan in the high jump.
The lone victory for Heritage was turned in by Maliah McKibbon in the 200 (30.15). McKibbon also took third in the 100, while Allie Mifflin (800) and Jaden Etris (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) also placed third.
Ridgeland and LaFayette accounted for all of the wins in the boys' meet with the Panthers scoring eight victories to seven for the Ramblers.
Seth Wingo won twice for Ridgeland as he swept 110 hurdles (18.44) and the 300 hurdles (46.49). Logan Montgomery claimed the throwing events with a shot put of (50-5.5) and a discus throw of (147-4), while Ridgeland's relay teams took the 4x100 (46.12) and the 4x400 (4:05).
The other two wins for the Panthers came from King Mason in the 100 (11.19) and Ryan Walker in the 1600 (5:27).
Elijah Hood placed second for Ridgeland in both the 300 hurdles and the long jump. Mason was second in the 200, while other runner-up finishes we earned by Maeniki Brown in the 400, A.J. Walker in the 1600, Jacob Haynes in the high jump, Cade Dunn in the shot put and Nate Montgomery in the discus.
Montgomery would also take third place in the shot put and Hood would come in third in the triple jump. Victor Gross also earned third place in the 800.
Trey Taylor was the only multi-event winner for the Ramblers as he took first place in both the long jump (18-9.5) and the triple jump (38-7).
Also winning events for LaFayette were Jamario Clements in the 200 (23.34), Josh Perea in the 400 (55.25), Tucker Henderson in the 800 (2:16), Jaden Kresser in the 3200 (13:38) and Evan Williams in the high jump (5-6).
Finishing second was Taylor in the 100, Perea in the 800, Houston Holloway in the 110 hurdles and the Ramblers' 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Clements took third in the 100. Aiden Hannibal was third in both the 200 and the 400, while other third-place finishers included Kresser in the 1600, Holloway in the 300 hurdles and Colby Thompson in the 110 hurdles.
Landon Cansler was second in the triple jump and third in the long jump for the Generals, while other third-place finishers for Heritage included Luke Harold in the high jump, Layne McDaniel in the discus and the 4x400 relay team.
No team scores has been provided as of press time.