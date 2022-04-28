Rockmart, the Day 1 leader, went on to win the girls' title at the Region 6-AAA Track and Field Championships on Wednesday. The Lady Jackets, the host team, finished with 195 points. Sonoraville (142) was second, while the LaFayette Lady Ramblers and had one of their best showings in years, ending up in third place with 77 points to improve on a fourth-place finish a year ago.
Coahulla Creek was fourth with 60 points and North Murray was fifth with 58, while the rest of the standings included Adairsville (46), LFO (33), Murray County (31) and Ringgold (28).
Sonoraville grabbed the boys' title with 181 points, followed by Rockmart (154) and Coahulla Creek (115). Adairsville (93) and LaFayette (77) rounded out the top five.
The remainder of the standings included Ringgold (45), Murray County (14), North Murray (13) and LFO (2).
Haynie Jane Gilstrap claimed the 800 title for LaFayette (2:42.57). Suki Williams qualified for sectionals after a third-place showing in the discus (88-0). Madison Todd was fourth in the 3200 (14:57.79) and the 4x400 team of Olivia Dearing, Makenna Meloche, Alethae Hendrix and Dakota Tabor placed fourth (5:31.06).
LaFayette's 4x100 team of Kenna Massey, Ava McNabb, Jaselyn Couch and Emily Phillips crossed the line in fifth (54.70). Massey also finished seventh in the triple jump (30-1), Couch was eighth in the 100 (13.97), Tabor placed fourth in both the 400 (1:10.00) and the 800 (3:14.86), while Alesia Leaks was eighth in the 300 hurdles (1:00.17).
Ringgold had one individual winner in Claire Brumfield, who won the 3200 (14:01.45), while the only other Lady Tiger to get on the board on Wednesday was Savannah Stephens, who placed second in the discus (88-0) on a tiebreaker.
LFO got a second-place finish from Marissa Moreland in the 100 hurdles (18.05). Christina Gass took third place in the 400 (1:05.79) and Carlee Wilson was fourth in the 300 hurdles (54.26).
Also scoring points for the Lady Warriors on Wednesday was Wilson, who was fifth in the 100 hurdles (18.77) and Gass, who finished seventh in the 200 (29.30).
In the boys' meet, Tucker Henderson won the 3200 for LaFayette (10:30.49). Kade Ballew followed up his Day 1 win in the triple jump with a second-place showing in the long jump (20-2.5), while Tristan Toss (19-9) placed third in that same event. Khalas Finley was third in the high jump (5-10).
Also qualifying for sectionals for the Ramblers was Aiden Hannibal, who finished fourth in the 400 (53.11). Hannibal also teamed up with Henderson, Jacob Hamilton and Xavier Thomas to place fourth in the 4x400 (3:51.22).
Also scoring points for LaFayette on Wednesday was Hamilton, who was fifth in the 300 hurdles (46.61), Finley, who was sixth in the 200 (24.28) and the team of Hannibal, Toss, Finley and Trey Taylor, who were eighth in the 4x100 (48.53).
For Ringgold, the 4x100 team of Jevon Coney, Trey Akins, Kishaun Taylor and Peyton Williams is headed to state sectionals after finishing fourth (45.23). Williams also placed fourth in the long jump (19-5.5).
Ashton Meador was fifth in the 110 hurdles (17.81), while Cole Runion was seventh in that same event (18.95). Meador also took sixth in the 300 hurdles (47.28).
Williams (11.62) and Akins (11.63) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 100. Runion, Laiken Brown, Andy Bearden and Logan Dobbins teamed for a seventh-place finish in the 4x400 (4:03.19), while Clint Carlock was eighth in the shot put (37-10.25).
LFO's points came from Brodi Rizzo, who was seventh in the 300 hurdles (47.84).
The top four in each event qualified for state sectionals, which will be held on May 7 at Greater Atlanta Christian School.