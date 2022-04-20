The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans finished with 81 points and claimed victory in a five-team meet at Gordon Central High School on Tuesday night.
Pepperell was second with 77.5 points, followed by the host Lady Warriors at 52.5. Chattooga (34) and Dade County (24) rounded out the standings.
The Lady Trojans won on the strength of seven different event victories.
Arilyn Lee won the shot put (35-7.5), while Madolyn Loyd took first in the discus (119-8.5) and Ansley Dendy won the pole vault (8-6).
On the track, Haley Hartman crossed the line first in the 1600 (6:20). Madilyn Bailey earned first-place points in the 400 (1:08.72). Addie Triplett claimed the 3200 (15:43), while the Lady Trojans won the 4x800 relay (12:15).
Finishing second for Gordon Lee was Lee in the discus (112-1), Triplett in the 1600 (6:45), Kali Woodward in the 3200 (16:01) and Riley Shirley, who tied for second in the high jump (4-8).
Loyd took third place in the shot put (33-7.5). Shirley was third in the 100 hurdles (17.78). Cora Fehr was third in the 800 (2:59.09). Maclain Chrnalogar was third in the pole vault (6-6), while third-place finishes were also turned in by the 4x200 relay team (1:59) and the 4x400 relay team (5:23).
Placing fourth for Gordon Lee was Fehr in the 1600 (6:51), Hartman in the 800 (2:59.76), Shirley in the 300 hurdles (57.76), Kylie Hunley in the high jump (4-6) and the 4x100 team (59.79).
In the boys' meet, Gordon Lee's 55.5 points was good enough for third place behind Pepperell (92.5) and Gordon Central (78). Dade County (24) was fourth and Chattooga (19) was fifth.
Winners for the Trojans included Hunter Gordy in the 3200 (11:27) and the 4x200 relay team (1:36).
Earning second place for the Trojans was Josh Underwood in the long jump (19-7), Justin Cruise in the shot put (41-3), Conner Whitman in the pole vault (12-0), Braxton Turnipseed in the 400 (53.42) and the 4x800 relay team (9:32).
Picking up third-place points was Christian Howard in the high jump (5-0), Carson Carpenter in the 3200 (12:07), the 4x100 relay team (47.37) and the 4x400 relay team (4:05).
Fourth-place finishers included Gordy in the 1600 (5:13), Zack Barclay in the high jump (5-0), Jordan Underwood in the long jump (18-10), Landon Brown in the 110 hurdles (21.78) and Ryan Swaney in the 200 (24.92).
Placing fifth for the Trojans was Swaney in the 100 (11.99), Sam Wells in the shot put (34-6) and Walker Johnston in the 800 (2:26) and the 1600 (5:27).
Gordon Lee's teams will be back at Gordon Central on Wednesday, April 27 for the region meet.