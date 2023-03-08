The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals posted a combined 165.25 points to hold off Sonoraville (162.75) for the win in a highly-competitive four-team meet in Boynton on Tuesday. Southeast Whitfield (128.50) was third and Gordon Central (80.50) was fourth.
The Lady Generals were first in the girls' standings, while the Generals were second in the boys' standings.
The Heritage girls won eight events. Piper Collins swept the 800 (2:45) and the 1600 (6:16), while Avah Morrison took first place in both the shot put (32-11.5) and the discus (116-7.5).
Harper Carstens cleared 5-0 in the high jump to win that event. Addi Dills took first place in the long jump (14-11.5) and Kylie Campbell was first in the triple jump (31-1.5). The Lady Generals also won the 4x100 relay (53.82).
Earning second-place points was Caroline Hamilton in the high jump, the pole vault and the 300 hurdles, Malia McKibben in the 100, and the 4x400 relay team of McKibben, Carstens, Campbell and Jenna Ryans.
McKibben place third in the 100 hurdles. Dills was third in the 200. Emma Watson placed third in the pole vault, and Lindsey Gibson was third in the discus.
Rhett McDonald swept the throwing events for the Heritage boys. He won the shot put with a throw of 44-9 and took the discus with a heave of 145-0. Defending state champion J.D. Black won the high jump (6-2). Collin Black raced to a win in the 400 (52.15), while the team of Smartt, McCrary, Collin Black and Tyler Cheatwood won the 4x400 relay (3:45).
Placing second for Heritage was Drew Bradley in the 200, Travis Faulkner in the 110 hurdles, Jaxon Smith in the triple jump, and the 4x800 relay team.
Bradley also took third in the triple jump, while other third-place finishers included Paxton McCrary in the 100, Grayson Stallings in the 800, Camden Pritchett in the 3200, Hyrum Smartt in the high jump, Brayden Krajesky in the pole vault, Caden Walling in the discus, and the 4x100 relay team.
Heritage is scheduled to compete in a meet at Gordon Central on Thursday.
