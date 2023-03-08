Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals posted a combined 165.25 points to hold off Sonoraville (162.75) for the win in a highly-competitive four-team meet in Boynton on Tuesday. Southeast Whitfield (128.50) was third and Gordon Central (80.50) was fourth.

The Lady Generals were first in the girls' standings, while the Generals were second in the boys' standings.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In