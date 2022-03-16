The Heritage High School track teams both finished second in a three-school meet at Dalton on Tuesday.
Dalton's girls won with 70.5 points, followed by Heritage with 47.5 and Northwest Whitfield with 17.
The Lady Generals won five total events on the evening.
Zandy Burton placed first in the 400 (1:07.62). Harper Carstens won the high jump (5-2). Riley Kokinda took first in the long jump (15-2). Avah Morrison won the shot put (31-10), and the 4x400 team of Burton, Kylie Campbell, Aaliyah Rodgers and Kaylan Davis also crossed the line in first place (4:36).
Second-place points went to Campbell in the 400 (1:10.46), Morrison in the discus (91-6), Lindsey Gibson in the shot put (29-7) and Caroline Hamilton in the pole vault (6-6).
Placing third for Heritage was Hamilton in the high jump (4-8), Maliah McKibben in the 400 (1:11.37) and Abby Scott in both the shot put (28-0) and the discus (89-5).
As for the Heritage boys, their 32.5 points kept them ahead of Northwest (14), while host Dalton (94.5) took first.
First-place winners for the Generals included Justin Lee in the 400 (54.90) and Paxton McCrary in the long jump (16-8). McCrary also finished runner-up in the 200 (24.13).
Other second-place finishers featured J.D. Black in the high jump (5-10), Collin Black in the long jump (16-7) and Will Jones in the pole vault (9-0).
Placing third was Black in 400 (57.15), Isaiah Bryant in the high jump (5-6), Jaxon Smith in the triple jump (34-10), Dylan Hodges in the discus (102-0), Brayden Krajesky in the pole vault (8-6), and the team of Bryant, Black, Grayson Stallings and Hyrum Smartt in the 4x800 (9:26).
Heritage is slated to compete at the Mohawk Invitational at Gordon Central High School this Saturday.
