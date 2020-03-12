Gordon Lee hosted local rivals Dade County, LaFayette and Heritage on Tuesday in a four-team meet and it was the Generals and Lady Generals sweeping the team points.
The Heritage girls finished with 227.5 points to take first place. Gordon Lee (195) was second, followed by LaFayette (113.5) and Dade County (5).
The Heritage boys also won with a winning score of 244.5. LaFayette (147) was second, followed by Gordon Lee (134) and Dade County (24.5).
Events were scored up to eight places.
The Lady Generals got a pair of first-place victories by Gracie Murray. Murray swept the 100 hurdles in a time of 16.53 seconds and the 300 hurdles in a time of 50.82.
Zauren Burton was first in the 100 (13.56). Zandy Burton placed first in the 400 (1:09.34). Akeera Ford tied for first place in the long jump (14-0) and Heritage's 4x400 "A" relay team also took first place, clocking in at 4:09.
Finishing second for Heritage included Zauren Burton in the 200 and in the high jump, Zandy Burton in the 800, Ford in the 100, Allison Craft in the 1600 and in the 3200, Erin Justice in the pole vault, Kazmin Williams in the shot put and Mariah McCrary in the discus.
Third-place finishers for the Lady Generals included Kalei Howard in the 100 hurdles and in the 300 hurdles, Gracie McCoy in the 400, Morgyn Easley in the 300 hurdles, Zandy Burton in the high jump, Murray in the long jump, McCrary in the triple jump, Abby Scott in the shot put and Tayler Coleman in the discus. The 4x100 "A" relay team also took third.
Placing fourth for the Lady Generals was McCoy in the triple jump, Coleman in the shot put and Scott in the discus.
Second-place Gordon Lee won nine events and tied for first in another.
Gracie O'Neal swept the 1600 (5:34) and the 3200 (12:00). Kaylee Brown won both the high jump (5-4) and the pole vault (8-0). Riley Shirley won the 200 (29.00) and tied Ford for first in the long jump. Arilyn Lee swept the shot put (33-3) and the discus (108-7), while Asia Underwood took first in the triple jump (29-8). Gordon Lee's 4x400 "B" relay team also took first place (55.00).
Placing second for the Lady Trojans was Ansley Dendy in the 400, Taylor Hunley in the 100 hurdles and in the 300 hurdles and the 4x400 "A" relay team.
In addition, Abby Dunfee was fourth in the 100 and in the long jump. Emma Phillips was fourth in the 200. Cora Fehr was fourth in the 400. Madison Mayberry took fourth in the 3200 and Gordon Lee's 4x100 "A" relay team also placed fourth.
LaFayette's only win came from Haynie Gilstrap in the 800 (2:53). Alyssa Garry was second in the triple jump, as was the Lady Ramblers' 4x100 "A" relay team.
Gilstrap also placed third in the 1600 while other third-place finishers included Imani Cook in the 100 and in the 200 and Hannah Dearing in the 3200. Dearing also took fourth in the 1600. Brittany Aguero was fourth in the 800, while Sarah Ray was fourth in the 100 hurdles and in the high jump.
In the boys' meet, the Generals got a pair of first-place finishes from Cameron Evans in the 400 (55:00) and in the long jump (19-7.5). Other wins for Heritage came from Gavin Chandler in the 1600 (5:08), Noah Lovell in the 110 hurdles (19.78), J.D. Black in the high jump (5-10), Jared Phillips in the triple jump (38-0), Jonathan Washburn in the shot put (41-6.5), Jay Wales in the discus (104-1) and the 4x100 "B" relay team (4:10).
Finishing second for Heritage was Evans in the 200, Chandler in the 3200, Washburn in the discus, Griffin Black in the 400 and Brandon Hamilton in the 110 hurdles.
Paxton McCrary finished third in the 100, in the 200 and in the long jump. Hamilton took third in the 300 hurdles. Jackson Martin tied with Griffin Black for third place in the high jump, while Dylan Hodges was third in the shot put. Heritage's 4x100 "B" team and its 4x400 "A" team both placed third.
Finishing fourth for the Generals was Justin Lee in the 400 and in the long jump. Collin Black was fourth in the 800. Jake Krajeskiy was fourth in the 3200. Antwaun Powell was fourth in the triple jump and Jessee Fisher was fourth in the discus.
LaFayette's Jamario Clements raced to a sweep of the 100 (11.68) and the 200 (23.91), while Drake Bing cleared 8-6 to tie for first in the pole vault.
Runner-up finishes for the Ramblers included Trey Taylor in the 100, Josh Perea in the 800, Devin Henderson in the 1600, Colby Thompson in the 300 hurdles and in the pole vault and Evan Williams in the triple jump.
Finishing third for LaFayette was Jack Wilson in the 800, Perea in the 1600, Thompson in the 110 hurdles and Eli Prince in the discus, while fourth-place points were earned by Wilson in the 1600 and Chase Hughes in the shot put.
Gordon Lee picked up a victory from Jake Lee in the 3200 (10:57). Penn Askew won the 300 hurdles (49.39). Colby Casteel tied Bing for first in the pole vault and Gordon Lee's "A" team won the 4x100 relay (47.96).
Christian Howard was second for the Trojans in the high jump. Hunter Stephens took second place in the long jump. Sam Wells was second in the shot put and Gordon Lee also had runner-up showings by the 4x100 "B" team and the 4x400 "A" team.
Braxton Turnipseed was third in the 400. Casteel placed fourth in the 200. Ryan Eldridge was fourth in the 100 and Levi Helton was fourth in the pole vault for the Navy-and-White.
The only top four finishes for Dade County both came from Noah Hodges, who won the 800 in a time of 2:17. He also took third in the triple jump.
Full results of the meet can be found here: https://ga.milesplit.com/meets/384608/results/691183/raw#.Xmoo05NKiRs