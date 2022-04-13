Heritage and Ringgold High Schools participated in a multi-team meet at Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday night.
It was a big meet for Heritage's Caroline Hamilton and Aaliyah Rodgers. Hamilton won the girls' 100 hurdles (18.40), the 300 hurdles (54.47) and the pole vault (6-6), while Rodgers took first place in the 100 (12.79), the 200 (27.07), the long jump (14-2.5), and teamed up with Harper Carstens, Riley Kokinda and Kylie Campbell to win the 4x100 (53.76).
Carstens also won the high jump (5-0.25) with Hamilton placing second (5-0). Zandy Burton was fourth in the event (4-6.25), adding to a big showing from the senior. Burton also took first in the 400 (1:05.70) and second in the 800 (3:05), while she was also the anchor leg on the second-place 4x400 relay team (4:53). That team also included Campbell, Abby Scott and Maliah McKibben. McKibben also finished runner-up to Burton in the 400 (1:08.47).
In the shot put, Lindsey Gibson was second (30-3), Scott was third (29-6), and Avah Morrison was fourth (29-3). Scott also placed fifth in the discus (85-2).
Campbell was fourth in the triple jump (28-10.5) with McKibben placing fifth (27-1.5). Kokinda was fifth in the 100 (13.47), while Lilly Robison was fifth in the 100 hurdles (19.75).
As for the Lady Tigers, Claire Brumfield placed second in the 3200 (15:28) and third in the 1600 (6:52). Katy Thompson was third in the high jump (4-8). Savannah Stevens was fourth in the discus (87-2) and Faith Kiesling was fourth in the 100 hurdles (19.65).
In the boys' meet, Heritage's J.D. Black finished second in the high jump. However, his mark of 6-8 broke his own previous school record, set earlier this season. Black is now ranked in the top eight in the state of Georgia, according to Ga.Milesplit.com.
Northwest Whitfield's Silas Griffin edged out Black in the event with a season-best leap of 6-10.
Collin Black earned first place for Heritage in the 400 (53.27) and he, along with Justin Lee, Will Jones and Isaiah Bryant, took first place in the 4x400 (3.46). Lee and Jones partnered with Drew Bradley and Paxton McCrary to finish second in the 4x200 (1:36.28), while Bradley, McCrary, Bryant and Brandon Hamilton were third in the 4x100 (46.40).
Hamilton was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (42.34), Lee was third in the 400 (55.64), McCrary was fourth in the 100 (10.97), Travis Faulkner was fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.12), Noah Lovell was fourth in the 300 hurdles (46.25), and Grayson Stallings was fourth in the 800 (2:21).
Rhett McDonald was second in the discus (117-2) and fifth in the shot put (41-1.5), Hyrum Smartt was fourth in the 1600 (5:23), while Stallings placed fifth in that same event (5:26). Luke Harold was third in the high jump (5-8) and Smartt earned fifth place (5-4), while in the pole vault, Jones was second (9-6), Bailey Chandler was third (9-0) and Brayden Krajesky was fourth (8-0.25).
Ringgold got first place from Peyton Williams in the long jump (19-7.5), while the junior took third in the triple jump (38-10). The Tigers' 4x200 relay team also took first place (1:35.21). Their names had not been reported as of press time.
Trey Akins was second in the 100 (10.89) and he also placed fourth in the high jump (5-6). Javon Coney was runner-up in the 200 (23.76). Kishaun Taylor was fourth in the long jump (17-5) and fifth in the triple jump (37-8.5), while Jordan Wideman was fifth in the long jump (17-1).
Ringgold was fourth in both the 4x100 (46.69) and the 4x400 (4:00), while fifth-place points were scored by Ashton Meador in the 110 hurdles (17.66) and the 300 hurdles (47.38), Harrison Wofford in the 100 (11.19), Logan Dobbins in the 400 (59.13), and Brady Gray in the discus (106-4).
Team scores had not been reported as of press time.