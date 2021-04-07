The Heritage Lady Generals and the Ridgeland Lady Panthers took the top two spots in a five-team track meet at Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday.
Heritage finished with 179 points, followed by Ridgeland with 105. Southeast (101), Coahulla Creek (97) and North Murray (20) rounded out the standings.
The Lady Generals took first place in eight different events and had a pair of multiple winners. Gracie Murray swept the 100 hurdles (15.94) and the 300 hurdles (49.07), while Avah Morrison took first in both the shot put (34-1.5) and the discus (89-9).
Allison Craft crossed the line first in the 3200 (13:27) and Paige Monroe took top honors in the pole vault (7-0). The team of Murray, Aaliyah Rodgers, Riley Kokinda and Dayonna Perryman won the 4x100 relay (52.31), while Rodgers, Zandy Burton, Anna Darling and Morgyn Easley won the 4x400 (5:02).
Picking up second-place points were Rodgers in the 100, Kokinda in the 200, Easley in the 800, Harper Carstens in the high jump, Caroline Hamilton in the pole vault, Gracey McCoy in the triple jump and Tayler Coleman in the discus.
Finishing third was Kokinda in the 100 and in the long jump, Perryman in the 200, Hamilton in the high jump and Allie Mifflin in the 1600. Rodgers also placed fourth in the long jump.
Fifth-place finishers featured Darling in the 400, Mifflin in the 800 and Pierce Monroe in the 100 hurdles. Monroe also scored sixth-place points in the 300 hurdles. Perryman was sixth in the 100 and Coleman was sixth in the shot put.
Annabel Hill had the only event victory for the Lady Panthers as she cleared 4-10.5 in the high jump.
Finishing in second place for Ridgeland was Madison Lennon in the 400, Mecca Spears in the shot put and the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Lennon took third place in the 300 hurdles. Spears was third in the discus. Alyssa Wright finished third in the 100 hurdles and Dasia Watkins place third in the shot put, setting a new personal record.
Fourth-place finishers featured Watkins in the 200, Hayley Strickland in the 800, Lauren Lewis in the 1600, Selena Westmoreland in the 100 hurdles, Jenna Morgan in the high jump and Koda O'Dell in the 100 where she also set a new personal record.
Among the fifth-place finishers was Watkins in the 100, Wright in the 300 hurdles and the long jump, Taylor Lambert in the triple jump and Ardeja Battle in the shot put. Isabelle McGill was sixth in the 400. Autumn Pasley was sixth in the discus and Morgan finished sixth in the long jump.
In the boys' meet, Heritage took first place with 186 points. Coahulla Creek was second at 157, while the rest of the standings featured Ridgeland (101), Southeast (46) and North Murray (20).
Winning first place for the Generals was Paxton McCrary in the 200 as he crossed the line in 23.68 seconds. Eli Owens won the high jump at (5-8.5), while Will Jones cleared 9-feet to take first in the pole vault.
McCrary was runner-up in the 100, while other second-place finishers included Gavin Chandler in the 800 and the 3200, Brandon Hamilton in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, Jared Phillips in the triple jump, Jonathan Washburn in the discus, Justin Lee in the 400, Davis Justice in the 1600 and the Generals' 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.
Third-place finishers included Ryan Heet in the 200, Noah Lovell in the 110 hurdles, Griffin Black in the high jump and the 4x100 relay team, while Black also took fourth in the 800. Other fourth-place finishers featured Justice in the 3200, Phillips in the long jump, Washburn in the shot put, Antwaun Powell in the 100, Jameson Shook in the 200, Collin Black in the 400 and Chandler Bailey in the pole vault.
Earning fifth-place points for Heritage was Powell in the long jump, Lovell in the 300 hurdles, Heet in the 100 and Isaiah Bryant in the 400. Collin Black was sixth in the 800, while Ryan Walker (1600), Jake Krajesky (3200) and Dylan Hodges (discus) also placed sixth.
For the Panthers, Seth Wingo had a huge afternoon as he set personal records in winning the 110 hurdles (17.12), the 300 hurdles (45.66) and the triple jump (39-7.5).
King Mason raced to victory in the 100, finishing in a time of 10.94. Logan Montgomery won the shot put with a throw of 51-8 and the Panthers also took the 4x100 relay in a time of 45.21.
Nate Montgomery was second in the shot put and he placed third in the discus, setting a new personal record in the process. Maeniki Brown also took third in the 400.
Elijah Hood was fourth in the 300 hurdles, while the Panthers also earned fourth place in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
A.J. Walker finished fifth in the 1600. Cade Dunn was fifth in the shot put and Devon Brown was fifth in the discus, while Hood was sixth in the long jump and in the triple jump. Malachi Hutchinson also earned sixth-place points in the 200.