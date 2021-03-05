Heritage brought a small number of competitors to its first track meet of the year at Gordon Central High School on Thursday.
The Generals placed third in the four-team event with 40 points behind Gordon Central (128) and Armuchee (50), while Chattooga (22) was fourth.
Heritage won three individual events. Luke Harold scored a win in the high jump, Dylan Hodges took first in the discus and Collin Black raced to victory in the 400. Black also placed second in the 800, while the Generals took third in five different events.
Ryan Walker was third in the 800 and in the 1600. Braden Krajesky was third in the pole vault and Heritage's relay teams took third place in the 4x400 and the 4x800. Landon Cansler was fourth in the long jump and Josh McClure took fourth in the pole vault, while Gabriel Leal placed fifth in the 1600.
The girls' final standings saw Gordon Central in first place with 110.5 points. Armuchee (33), Chattooga (31.5) and Heritage (27) battled it out the rest of the way.
Heritage freshman Dayonna Perryman had a big afternoon with three event victories. She won the long jump before sweeping the 100 and the 200. Abby Scott was third in the discus and fourth in the shot put. Mallory Phillips took fourth in the long jump and fifth in the 100, while Jaden Etris placed fifth in the 200.