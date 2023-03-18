Heritage and Gordon Lee were two of 16 schools that competed at the Mohawk Invitational track meet at Gordon Central High School on Saturday.
The Lady Generals finished fifth with 52 points. Avah Morrison earned 20 of those points with wins in the shot put (32-1) and the discus (118-0.5).
Caroline Hamilton cleared 4-10 in the high jump, but had to settle for third place on a tiebreaker. Piper Collins was fourth in the 800. Emma Watson placed fifth in the pole vault, while the other top-five finish by the Lady Generals came in the 4x400 relay.
As for the Lady Trojans, their only top-five finish was turned in by Madolynn Loyd, who was third in the shot put.
Gordon Lee collected eight points and finished 13th overall. Kennesaw Mountain won the meet with 111 points, followed by Riverdale (103) and Dalton (79).
The Heritage boys finished seventh in the standings with 51.5 points. That included Rhett McDonald's victory in the discus (144-0) and Collin Black's win in the 400 (50.96).
J.D. Black was second in the high jump for the Generals and McDonald took third in the shot put. Caden Walling was fourth in the discus, Tyler Cheatwood tied for fourth in the pole vault, and Travis Faulkner earned fifth place in the 110 hurdles.
Gordon Lee ended the day in 12th place with 18 points, but Conner Whitman was able to take home the pole vault title with a winning mark of 11-6.
Kennesaw Mountain also won the boys' title with 84 points. The Mustangs held off Cartersville (80.5) and Dalton (78) to earn the crown.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.