Athletes representing 12 different northwest Georgia schools converged at Raider Stadium for the annual Southeast Whitfield Invitational on Saturday.
Heritage, Gordon Lee and Ridgeland represented the Catoosa-Walker County area.
Athletes representing 12 different northwest Georgia schools converged at Raider Stadium for the annual Southeast Whitfield Invitational on Saturday.
Heritage, Gordon Lee and Ridgeland represented the Catoosa-Walker County area.
Harper Carstens took first place in the high jump for Heritage at 5-feet-0. Avah Morrison was second in the discus (110-8.25) and in the shot put (34-5.25). Caroline Hamilton was runner-up in the pole vault (7-0), while Kylie Campbell placed third in the triple jump (31-8).
In the running events, Piper Collins was second in the 1600 (6:24.45) and third in the 800 (2:48.75). The 4x400 relay team of Campbell, Hamilton, Jenna Ryans and Malia McKibben also finished in second place (4:44.73).
Gordon Lee's girls were led by Madolynn Loyd, who took first place in both the discus (115-5.5) and the shot put (35-3.5). Molly Ellis finished second in the 3200 (14:54), while Kylie Hunley earned third place in the high jump (4-8.75).
As for the Ridgeland girls, Amiya Smith won the long jump (15-8.5) and Madison Lennon was second in the 300 hurdles (52.63).
Third-place finishers included Marissa Moreland in the 100 hurdles (18.25), Katie Carroll in the 3200 (15:07), Ardeja Battle in the shot put (31-1.75), and the 4x200 relay team of Moreland, Bethany Oster, Isabelle McGill and Chloe Tredy (1:55.71).
As for the boys, J.D. Black took first place in the high jump (6-0.25) for Heritage, while Rhett McDonald won the discus (148-4) and placed second in the shot put (44-7.5).
Collin Black was runner-up in the 400 (52.27), while taking third place was Brayden Krajesky in the pole vault (9-6.5), Hyrum Smartt in the 800 (2:11.91), Caden Walling in the discus (124-6.5), and the 4x400 relay team of Tyler Cheatwood, Gavin Broadrick, Paxton McCrary and Collin Black (3:47.67).
Gordon Lee only had two top-three finishes, but both of them were victories as Braxton Turnipseed won the 400 (51.41) and Conner Whitman took first place in the pole vault (13-0).
Ridgeland did not have a top-three finish during the day. Darrian Burks had the highest place for the Panthers as he took fourth in the 100 (11.16).
Team scores were not available as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
Sports editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.