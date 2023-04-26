Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals held off a charge from Sonoraville to earn the runner-up trophy at the Region 7-AAAA track meet at Southeast Whitfield High School.

Heritage finished with 129 points to 119 for the Lady Phoenix. Cedartown (81) finished fourth, followed by Southeast (57.50) and Northwest (48). Central-Carroll dominated the two-day competition and won the region crown with 239.50 points.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

