The Heritage Lady Generals held off a charge from Sonoraville to earn the runner-up trophy at the Region 7-AAAA track meet at Southeast Whitfield High School.
Heritage finished with 129 points to 119 for the Lady Phoenix. Cedartown (81) finished fourth, followed by Southeast (57.50) and Northwest (48). Central-Carroll dominated the two-day competition and won the region crown with 239.50 points.
The meet began on Monday and wrapped up on Tuesday with the top four in each event moving on to the state sectionals.
Avah Morrison was the lone region champion for Heritage as she took first place in the discus with a throw of 123-8.
Morrison also took second place in the shot put (36-5.25). Aaliyah Rodgers was second in both the 100 (13.21) and the 200 (26.89), while Lexi Berry took third place in the high jump (5-0).
Harper Carstens also cleared 5-0, but took third place in the high jump on a jump-off tiebreaker. Caroline Hamilton finished third in both 300 hurdles (51.91) and the pole vault (8-0). Addi Dills was third in the long jump (15-1.5) and Piper Collins earned third-place points in the 800 (2:43.88).
Earning fourth-place points for the Lady Generals was Collins in the 1600 (6:09.99), Hamilton in the high jump (4-10), Lindsey Gibson in the shot put (31-2), Malia McKibben in the 300 hurdles (52.01), and Clara Beth Elsenrath in the 100 hurdles (18.66).
The team of Rodgers, McKibben, Kylie Campbell and Jenna Ryans placed third in the 4x400 (4:24.69), while that same quartet placed fourth in the 4x100 (53.14).
On the boys' side, Heritage ended the meet with 71 points to finish fifth overall. Cedartown took the top spot with 234 points, followed by Central (170), Sonoraville (84) and Southeast (75). Northwest (56) was sixth.
The only region champion for the Generals was Rhett McDonald, who won the discus with a throw of 148-0.
J.D. Black was second in the high jump (6-0) and Tyler Cheatwood placed second in the pole vault (11-6). McDonald also took third in the shot put (47-1).
Heritage also qualified for sectionals in all four of the relays.
Grayson Stallings, Chase Dye, Will Riddell and Hyrum Smartt were third in the 4x800 (8:48.91), while Drew Bradley, Paxton McCrary, Austin Palmer and Cheatwood took fourth in the 4x100 (45.32).
The team of Bradley, Calvin Tribble, Killian Smith and Collin Black placed fourth in the 4x200 (1:37.67), and Cheatwood, McCrary, Smartt and Black earned fourth place in the 4x400 (3:40.67).
Heritage will compete in the Class AAAA sectionals at Central-Carroll on May 6.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.