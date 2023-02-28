Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals opened the 2023 track season by taking first place in a five-team meet at Calhoun High School on Tuesday night.

Heritage finished with an even 100 points, while Cass was second with 73. Southeast Whitfield and Calhoun tied for third with 70 points and Coosa (33) finished fifth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

