The Heritage Lady Generals opened the 2023 track season by taking first place in a five-team meet at Calhoun High School on Tuesday night.
Heritage finished with an even 100 points, while Cass was second with 73. Southeast Whitfield and Calhoun tied for third with 70 points and Coosa (33) finished fifth.
The Lady Generals won six different events. Avah Morrison swept the shot put (31-10.5) and the discus (118-8). Piper Collins raced to victory in the 3200 (14:47). Harper Carstens won the high jump (5-2). Caroline Hamilton took first place in the pole vault (7-6) on a jump-off tiebreaker, while Hamilton also teamed up with Malia McKibben, Jenna Ryans and Kylie Campbell to win the 4x400 (4:59.05).
Hamilton also finished second in the 300 hurdles (53.87) and Campbell was second in the triple jump (30-0). Emma Watson finished second in the pole vault (7-6) on the tiebreaker, while Lindsey Gibson was second to Morrison in both the shot put (28-11.75) and the discus (83-3).
As for the Heritage boys, they finished with 88.5 points to take the third place behind Calhoun (123) and Cass (95). Southeast Whitfield (64) was fourth and Coosa (11.5) was fifth.
Taking first for the Generals was Collin Black in the 400 (51.01), Hyrum Smartt in the 800 (2:11.57), Brayden Krajesky in the pole vault (9-6) and Rhett McDonald in the discus (141-0.5).
McDonald also placed second in the shot put (43-5), while Caden Walling was second in the discus (125-5). J.D. Black finished second in the high jump (6-8) after a jump-off tiebreaker. Smartt was second in the 1600 (5:02.71), Paxton McCrary was runner-up in the 100 (11.51), while the team of McCrary, Tyler Cheatwood, Gavin Broadrick and Collin Black placed second in the 4x400 (3:49.58).
Heritage will be one of a number of teams that will compete at the Southeast Whitfield Invitational on Saturday. The field events start at 9 a.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.