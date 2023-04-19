Heritage's track teams had one final tune-up before the Region 7-AAAA Championships next week as they traveled to Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday to face off with the Raiders, Northwest Whitfield and Murray County.
The Lady Generals finished with 122 points to win the quad-meet. Southeast was second with 73 points, followed by Northwest (57) and Murray County (45).
Heritage's points included wins in eight different events. Aaliyah Rodgers took first place in the 100 (13.04) and the 400 (1:10.02), while she also teamed up with Addi Dills, Malia McKibben and Kylie Campbell to win the 4x100 (52.38).
Kadence Cox raced to victory in the 200 (29.69) and Piper Collins claimed a narrow win in the 800 (2:44), while the Lady Generals won three times in the field events.
Avah Morrison took first place in the shot put (37-3), Harper Carstens won the high jump (5-0) and Caroline Hamilton captured top honors in the pole vault (8-0).
Collins also finished second in the 1600, one spot ahead of teammate Emily Damron. Damron also placed third in the 800. In the 300 hurdles, Hamilton was second with McKibben taking third. Hamilton also placed second behind Carstens in the high jump, while Lexi Berry gave the Lady Generals a 1-2-3 finish in the event.
Morrison was runner-up in the discus while Kaylin Schubert was third. Lindsey Gibson earned runner-up points in the shot put and Dills was second in the long jump. Mary Day Elsenrath finished second to Hamilton in the pole vault, while Dills took third place in the event. The 4x400 team of Campbell, McKibben, Rodgers and Jenna Ryans also placed second.
On the boys' side, Heritage won just three events, but still almost pulled out the win as their 100 points was second only to Southeast's 104. Northwest (83) was third and Murray County (23) was fourth.
Collin Black crossed the line first in the 400 (52.61). Rhett McDonald took first place in the discus (135-10), while Tyler Cheatwood cleared 11-0 to win the pole vault.
The team of Black, Drew Bradley, Calvin Tribble and Killian Smith placed second in the 4x200, while Cheatwood, Black, Paxton McCrary and Hyrum Smartt finished second in the 4x400. Bradley, McCrary, Cheatwood and Austin Palmer were third in the 4x100.
In the field events, Caden Walling was second in both the discus and the shot put, while McDonald also finished third in the shot. Palmer was second in the long jump. Smartt and Gavin Broadrick finished second and third, respectively, in the high jump. Jaxon Smith was third in the triple jump, while Brayden Krajesky and Bradley finished behind Cheatwood to give Heritage a 1-2-3 finish in the pole vault.
Travis Faulkner was third in both the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Palmer placed third in the 200. Smartt was third in the 1600, while Smartt, Grayson Stallings, Chase Dye and William Riddell finished third in the 4x800.
Heritage is scheduled to return to Southeast Whitfield this coming Monday and Tuesday for the region meet.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.