Heritage Generals

Heritage's track teams had one final tune-up before the Region 7-AAAA Championships next week as they traveled to Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday to face off with the Raiders, Northwest Whitfield and Murray County.

The Lady Generals finished with 122 points to win the quad-meet. Southeast was second with 73 points, followed by Northwest (57) and Murray County (45).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In