The Heritage High School track teams headed back to Dalton this past Saturday, this time for the Southeast Whitfield Invitational, and it was a very good day for the Lady Generals, who bested more than a dozen other teams to win the girls' title.
With only the top two athletes in each event participating, Heritage finished with 118 points to hold off Coahulla Creek (112.83) for the top spot. Calhoun (108) was third, followed by Gilmer (91.33), Southeast (71.5), Pickens (37), Northwest (31), Murray County (27), Cass (8), Christian Heritage (6) and North Murray (0.33). Adairsville and LFO did not score in the meet.
Gracie Murray won two events for Heritage as she swept the 100 hurdles (17.54 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (50.44). Zauren Burton also won the high jump (5-feet), while Murray and Burton teamed with Kalei Howard and Akeera Ford to take first place in the 4x100 relay (53.49).
Second-place finishers for Heritage included Ford in the 100 (13.79) and in the 200 (29.38), Zandy Burton in the 400 (1:09.53) and Mariah McCrary in the discus (88-0.5). Zandy Burton also took third in the 800 (2:53). Erin Justice placed third in the pole vault (6-6.25) and Allison Craft was third in the 3200 (13:23).
Howard earned fourth-place points in the 100 hurdles (19.19) and in the 300 hurdles (57.89), while Ford was fourth in the long jump (13-9). Zandy Burton was fifth in the high jump (4-4) and Zauren Burton took fifth in the 100 (14.01).
Also scoring points for the Lady Generals was Tayler Coleman with an eighth-place showing in the discus (65-3) and Bailey Burt, who was eighth in the 200 (30.81).
The top placers for the Heritage boys were Gavin Chandler, who clocked in at 10:58 to take third in the 3200, and Jonathan Washburn, who finished third in the shot put (42-9.5).
Cameron Evans was fourth in the 200 (24.10), in the 400 (55.57) and in the long jump (19-5), while Jay Wales was fourth in the discus (104-7.5). The 4x100 relay team of Evans, Ashton Lykins, Aiden Howell and Zack Locke also placed fourth (46.82).
Chandler also took fifth in the 800 (2:19). Locke was seventh in the long jump (18-2). Collin Black was seventh in the 1600 (5:29) and Jesse Fisher was seventh in the discus (95-3.5). Jared Phillips took eighth in the triple jump (36-2.5).