The starter's pistol was fired for the Heritage track teams on Tuesday afternoon as they enjoyed a solid meet against Sonoraville and the host Catamounts at Dalton High School.
The Lady Generals had three multiple event winners. Akeera Ford took first place in the long jump and in the 100 meters. Zauren Burton earned first place points in the high jump and in the 200, while Gracie Murray swept both the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Ford was runner-up in the 200 and Burton was second in the 100. Other second place finishers included Abby Scott in the discus and Erin Justice in the pole vault, while the Heritage "A" teams in the 4x400 and the 4x800 both took second.
Tayler Coleman was third in the discus. Paige Monroe placed third in the pole vault. Zandy Burton was third in the 400 and the team of Ford, Murray, Zauren Burton and Kailee Howard placed third in the 4x100.
On the boys' side, Jonathan Washburn took first in the shot put and second in the discus, while other runner-up finishes were turned in by Cameron Evans in the long jump and in the 400, Griffin Black in the high jump, Zack Locke in the pole vault and the 4x400 and 4x800 "A" teams.
Placing third for the Generals was Locke in the long jump and the 800, Black in the 400, Evans in the 200, Jesse Fisher in the discus, J.D. Black in the high jump, Gavin Chandler in the 1600 and in the 3200 and the 4x100 relay team of Evans, Locke, Ashton Lykins and Aiden Howell.
Times, distances and team points had not been reported as of press time.