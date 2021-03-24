One night after competing in Calhoun, Heritage headed to Dalton to take on Northwest, Southeast, Calhoun, Dalton and Murray County in a meet at Southeast. The Generals won the boys' meet with the Lady Generals finishing second in the girls' meet. Scores were not provided.
Gavin Chandler crossed the line first in the 3200 (4:43) and Collin Black was first in the 400 (53.18). That duo, along with Will Waldrop and Griffin Black, won the 4x800 relay in a time of 8:58.
Collin and Griffin Black teamed with Justin Lee and Jameson Shook to finish second in the 4x400, while other runners-up included Chandler in the 800, Jonathan Washburn in the shot put and Eli Owens in the high jump.
Collin Black added a third-place finish in the 800, while Heritage had three more third-place showings from Chandler Bailey (pole vault), Davis Justice (3200) and Brandon Hamilton (300 hurdles).
Gracie Murray swept the 100 hurdles (16.20) and the 300 hurdles (49.85). Paige Monroe took the top spot in the pole vault (6-6) and Harper Carstens won first place in the high jump (4-10).
Runner-up finishes featured Caroline Hamilton in the pole vault and Allison Craft in the 3200. Murray, along with Aaliyah Rodgers, Riley Kokinda and Dayonna Perryman, were second in the 4x100, while Rodgers, Hamilton, Craft and Maliah Mckibben placed second in the 4x400.
Kokinda was third in the long jump, Avah Morrison was third in both the shot put and the discus, while Craft joined forces with Alexis Faul, Allie Mifflin and Gracey McCoy to place third in the 4x800.