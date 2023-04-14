Less than two weeks from the Region 7-AAAA Championships, Heritage's track teams continued their preparation at the Tri-State Run at Dade County High School on Thursday.
In the girls' meet, Aaliyah Rodgers took first place in the 100 (13.34) and in the 400 (1:04.15), while Addi Dills won the 200 (29.22) and Lilly Robison raced to victory in the 100 hurdles (19.31).
Rodgers, Dills, Malia McKibben and Kylie Campbell teamed up to win the 4x100 relay (53.83), while Avah Morrison swept the shot put (34-6) and the discus (114-1).
Dills took second in the long jump and Campbell was second in the triple jump, while other second-place finishers included Caroline Hamilton (300 hurdles, pole vault), Harper Carstens (high jump), Piper Collins (800, 1600), and the team of Campbell, McKibben, Rodgers and Jenna Ryans (4x400).
Third-place finishers for the Lady Generals included McKibben (100, 300 hurdles), Dills (pole vault), Lexi Berry (high jump), Lindsey Gibson (shot put, discus), and Emily Damron (800, 1600).
In the boys' meet, Paxton McCrary finished first in the 100 (11.87), while he teamed with Drew Bradley, Austin Palmer and Tyler Cheatwood to win the 4x100 (45.89).
J.D. Black took first in the high jump (6-4), and the team of Hyrum Smartt, Grayson Stallings, Chase Dye and Camden Pritchett crossed the line first in the 4x800 (9:17.83).
Rhett McDonald finished second in both the shot put and the discus and Gavin Broderick was second in the high jump, while other runner-up finishers included Palmer (100, 200), Smartt (1600) and Collin Black (400).
Placing third for Heritage was Stallings (800) and the team of Cheatwood, McCrary, Smartt and Collin Black (4x400).
Dade County, Fannin County, Gilmer and South Pittsburg (Tenn.) also participated in the meet. Final team scores were not posted as of press time.
