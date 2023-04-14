Heritage Generals

Less than two weeks from the Region 7-AAAA Championships, Heritage's track teams continued their preparation at the Tri-State Run at Dade County High School on Thursday.

In the girls' meet, Aaliyah Rodgers took first place in the 100 (13.34) and in the 400 (1:04.15), while Addi Dills won the 200 (29.22) and Lilly Robison raced to victory in the 100 hurdles (19.31).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In