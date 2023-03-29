Heritage Generals

The Heritage High School track team hosted Dalton in an old-fashioned two-team dual meet Monday in Boynton.

The Lady Catamounts bested the Lady Generals, 102-71, while the Generals claimed the win for the boys, 101.5-75.5. Combined, Dalton finished with 177.5 points to 172.5 for Heritage.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In