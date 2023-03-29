The Heritage High School track team hosted Dalton in an old-fashioned two-team dual meet Monday in Boynton.
The Lady Catamounts bested the Lady Generals, 102-71, while the Generals claimed the win for the boys, 101.5-75.5. Combined, Dalton finished with 177.5 points to 172.5 for Heritage.
The Heritage boys had three athletes win two events each.
Hyrum Smartt crossed the line first in the 800 (2:08) and the 1600 (5:01). J.D. Black won both the high jump (6-0) and the long jump (18-4.25). Meanwhile, Rhett McDonald swept the shot put (48-11) and the discus (146-10.5).
Collin Black took the win in the 200 (22.88), Brayden Krajesky earned first place in the pole vault (10-6) and Jaxon Smith set the pace in the triple jump (37-2).
On the girls' side, Avah Morrison also swept the throwing events. She took first in the shot put (33-6) and first in the discus (102-6).
Lexi Berry and Caroline Hamilton were among four high jumpers who tied for first place at 4-10. Berry would get the win on a jump-off tiebreaker, while Hamilton was second. Addi Dills won the 200 (27.97).
Heritage's teams will be among a large contingent in Chickamauga on Thursday for the 67th annual Gordon Lee Invitational, one of the oldest high school track meets in the state.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.