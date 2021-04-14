The Heritage Generals held off the Cass Colonels to pick up a win in a seven-team meet at Southeast Whitfield High School on Tuesday.
The Navy-and-Red finished with 155 points, followed by Cass with 132.5 and Northwest with 94. Sonoraville (91) was fourth, while the rest of the field included Southeast (74), Ringgold (57) and Gordon Lee (41.5).
Heritage earned first place in four different events. Gavin Chandler swept the 1600 (4:51) and the 3200 (10:14). The team of Collin Black, Justin Lee, Isaiah Bryant and Griffin Black won the 4x400 in a time of 3:37, while Chandler, Bryant, Collin Black and Will Waldrop earned first place in the 4x800 in a time of 9:19.
The Generals also had four runner-up finishes. Davis Justice finished behind his teammate in both the 1600 and the 3200, Collin Black was runner-up in the 400 and Jonathan Washburn finished second in the discus. Washburn also took third in the shot put.
Lee was third in the 400, while Chandler and Griffin Black tied for third in the 800. Brandon Hamilton picked up third-place points in the 300 hurdles, while fourth-place finishers for the Generals featured Bryant in the 400, Eli Owens in the high jump and Josh McClure in the shot put.
Paxton McCrary was fifth in the 100 and in the 200. Landon Cansler earned fifth place in the triple jump. Layne McDaniel was fifth in the discus and Will Jones tied for fifth in the pole vault. Heritage's sixth-place finishers featured Hamilton in the 110 hurdles, Waldrop in the 800, Jake Krajesky in the 3200 and Dylan Hodges in the shot put and the discus.
Jameson Shook was seventh in the high jump and eighth in the 200, while the remainder of the points for the Generals came on eighth-place finishes from Krajesky in the 1600 and Noah Lovell in the 110 hurdles.
Ringgold celebrated an individual victory as Gabe Elmore took first place in the 110 hurdles, clocking in at 15.13. Elmore also earned third place in the long jump. Kale Davis was third in the 3200, while Camryn Kecskes was third in the 100 and fourth in the 200. Brady Gray was fourth in the discus and the tigers also took fourth in the 4x100 relay.
The Blue-and-White placed sixth in the 4x400 relay. Jackson Brumfield tied for fifth place in the pole vault. Brandon Morris was sixth in the 1600, while Javon Coney was sixth in the 200 and seventh in the 100.
Gordon Lee's highest finish came from Conner Whitman, who was runner-up in the pole vault. Levi Helton tied for third in the same event, while Brady Jacobs was fifth in the long jump and Christian Howard was fifth in the high jump. Hunter Stephens picked up a fourth-place finish in the triple jump and a sixth-place finish in the high jump.
The Trojans finished sixth in the 4x100 relay and seventh in the 4x400 relay. Other seventh-place finishers featured Ryan Eldridge in the 200 and Sam Wells in the shot put, while eighth-place finishers included Jacobs in the 100, Penn Askew in the 300 hurdles and Josh Underwood in the long jump.