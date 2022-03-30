The Heritage High School track teams tuned up before Thursday's Gordon Lee Invitational with a three-team meet at Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday.
The Generals took first place in the boys' standings with 103.5 points. Southeast (97.5) was a close second, while North Murray (21) finished third.
Heritage had two athletes win multiple events. Rhett McDonald took first place in both the discus (117-2.5) and the shot put (41-7), while on the track, Paxton McCrary swept the 100 (11.18) and the 200 (23.95).
Collin Black won the 400 (53.04) and Grayson Stallings crossed the line first in the 800 (2:17). Justin Lee finished first in the long jump (17-2) and J.D. Black enjoyed a huge afternoon with a mark of 6-6 to win the high jump.
The Generals also won two relays. Lee and McCrary teamed with Drew Bradley and Will Jones to win the 4x200 (1:38.03), while Lee, Jones, Black and Isaiah Bryant took the top spot in the 4x400 (3:59).
Heritage also had several runner-up finishers, including Travis Faulkner in the 110 hurdles (18.32), Lee in the 400 (55.58), Brandon Hamilton in the 100 (11.63), Chandler Bailey in the pole vault (10-0), Luke Harold in the high jump (5-8), and Dylan Hodges in the discus (107-2).
The 4x100 team of Bradley, McCrary, Bryant and Hamilton placed second (48.41), while the 4x800 team of Stallings, Black, Bryant and Hyrum Smartt also finished second (9:34).
Earning third place for the Generals was Smartt in the 1600 (5:17), Jones in the pole vault (8-6), and Brayden Krajesky in the 200 (25.60).
Also scoring fourth-place points in the meet was Krajesky in the pole vault (8-0.25), Black in the 800 (2:25), Smartt in the high jump (5-2.25), Bryce Dye in the 1600 (5:50), and Jaxon Smith in both the long jump (15-5) and the triple jump (32-9.5).
The Lady Generals collected 64 points, but had to settle for second place behind Southeast (88.5), while North Murray (50.5) was third.
Avah Morrison won two events for Heritage as she swept the discus (93-8.5) and the shot put (31-3). Harper Carstens continued her dominance by winning the high jump (5-0). Aaliyah Rodgers raced to victory in the 200 (27.32), while Zandy Burton claimed the 800 (2:58).
Runner-up finishes included Rodgers in the 100 (13.06) and in the long jump (14-8.5), Burton in the high jump (4-4) and the 400 (1:05.26), Lindsay Gibson in the shot put (37-5), and the 4x100 relay team of Rodgers, Carstens, Riley Kokinda and Maliah McKibben (53.93).
Placing third was Gibson in the discus (76-8), Kokinda in the long jump (13-11.5) and Kylie Campbell in the 400 (1:08.22) and the triple jump (27-7.5).
And picking up fourth-place points for Heritage was Carstens in the 100 (13.51), Abby Scott in the 1600 (7:08) and Kaylin Schubert in the discus (75-4).