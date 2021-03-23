Members of the Heritage High track team participated in a four-team meet at Calhoun on Monday.
Maliah McKibbon took first place for the Lady Generals in the 200 (29.79) and the 400 (1:13.23), while Avah Morrison was first in the shot put (31-4) and the discus (84-3). McKibbon also placed second in the long jump, while Morgyn Easley was runner-up in the 800.
Payton Higdon was third in the 200 and fourth in the 100. Mallory Phillips was fourth in the long jump, while Jaden Etris (100 hurdles) and Riley Reeves (discus) placed fifth.
Heritage was second in the team standings with 41 points, ahead of Gordon Central (32) and Southeast Whitfield (17). Calhoun (85) won the girls' meet.
Justin Lee won the 400 (53.94) for the Generals, while the 4x400 team of Lee, Brayden Krajesky, Daniel Motter and Josh Pellom (4:17.47) also took first. Lee also earned runner-up points in the long jump.
Pellom (400), Ryan Walker (800), Kaden Hughes (110 hurdles) and Blake Sanders (100) all placed third. Motter (800), Walker (1600) and Landon Cansler (triple jump) were all fourth, while fifth-place points were scored by Sanders (long jump) and Gabe Leal (1600).
Calhoun won the boys' meet with 107.5 points, followed by Gordon Central (60.5), Heritage (37) and Southeast (9).