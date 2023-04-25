Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals each had athletes qualify for state sectionals after their performances on Day 1 of the Region 7-AAAA meet at Southeast Whitfield High School on Monday.

On the girls' side, Avah Morrison picked up the region title in the discus with a throw of 123-8.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

