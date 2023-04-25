The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals each had athletes qualify for state sectionals after their performances on Day 1 of the Region 7-AAAA meet at Southeast Whitfield High School on Monday.
On the girls' side, Avah Morrison picked up the region title in the discus with a throw of 123-8.
Caroline Hamilton was third in the pole vault (8-0) and Addi Dills was third in the long jump (15-1.5). In third place was the 4x400 relay team of Kylie Campbell, Jenna Ryans, Malia McKibben and Aaliyah Rodgers (4:24.69).
J.D. Black was the highest finisher for the Heritage boys on Monday as he took second place in the high jump. Blacked cleared 6-0 and took the runner-up spot on a jump-off tiebreaker.
Rhett McDonald was third in the shot put (47-1). The team of Drew Bradley, Calvin Tribble, Killian Smith and Collin Black were fourth in the 4x200 (1:37.67), while Collin Black also teamed with Tyler Cheatwood, Paxton McCrary and Hyrum Smartt to finish fourth in the 4x400 (3:40.67).
The remainder of the field events and the finals of the rest of the running events will be held Tuesday back at Southeast. Action is set to begin at 11 a.m.
