Gordon Lee and Heritage High Schools' track teams traveled to Gordon Central High School on Saturday for the annual Mohawk Invitational.
The Dalton girls bettered 13 other schools to win the title with 123 points. Kennesaw Mountain was second with 112.5 and Riverdale was third at 105.5.
Gordon Lee was ninth overall with 35 points, one spot ahead of Heritage (30).
Riley Shirley had two of the Lady Trojans' top-five finishes on the day. She was third in the triple jump at 31-8 and fifth in the high jump 4-8. Ansley Dendy cleared 8-6 to take second in the pole vault on a jump-off tiebreaker. Madolyn Loyd was fifth in the discus at 96-9, while the 4x800 relay team finished third in a time of 12:23.
The Lady Generals got a runner-up finish from Kaylan Davis in the long jump (14-10.5). Caroline Hamilton and Harper Carstens both cleared 4-10 in the high jump, while the tiebreaker allowed them to finish third and fourth, respectively, and Avah Morrison was fifth in the shot put (31-0).
On the boys' side, Calhoun was first with 137 points, followed by Darlington (94.5) and Kennesaw Mountain (81). Heritage (24.5) was 10th and Gordon Lee (3.25) finished 14th.
The Trojans did not have any one place in the top five in any event, but the Generals had a quartet of fourth-place finishes, including Rhett McDonald in the discus (125-8), Will Jones in the pole vault (9-0), Collin Black in the 400 (52.27), and Brandon Hamilton in the 300 hurdles (43.41).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.