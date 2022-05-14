There were those who thought that the graduation of Kaylee Brown and Addison Sturdivant, two of the Gordon Lee's top point scorers at the state track meet the last two times it was held, might be enough to pull the Navy-and-White back to the rest of the pack and disrupt the Lady Trojans' plans for another Class A Public School state championship.
In fact, prior to the start of the meet, Milesplit GA, arguably the main online source of high school track and field coverage in the state, had predicted Montgomery County to win the crown with 73 points, while Gordon Lee (69 points) was projected as the state runner-up.
Nope.
Instead, a outstanding mix of veterans and newcomers jelled into a dominant force. The Lady Trojans steamrolled their way to a Region 6-A title in late April, put on an impressive performance at the state sectional meet last Saturday, and powered past the competition in Albany over the past three days to three-peat as state champions and record a fourth state track crown since 2014.
Gordon Lee amassed 91.5 points over the course of the three-day meet to claim the crown. Montgomery County finished second with 63 points, while two more teams from Region 6-A - Drew Charter School and Armuchee - took the next two spots with 61 and 55 points, respectively. Commerce (50) rounded out the top five.
"I think (not having Brown and Sturdivant) was a little bit in the back of some of their minds, just knowing how many points they scored," said co-head coach Derek Roberts. "But a lot of these girls knew what they were capable of and they went out an did it."
The Lady Trojans', who have enjoyed sizeable leads following the field events during their previous three state title victories, had their best-ever Day 1 on Thursday. Gordon Lee won four of the six field events, earned runner-up points in two events and added in a few more top-eight showings to rack up 76.5 points and built a 51.5-point advantage over its next closest challenger.
"It was kind of the like the last couple of years when we had to sort of wait it out," Roberts explained. "We had such a big first day and after that we were just hoping we could hang on.
"But that first day was pretty impressive. We had a lot of improvement from where we were seeded and where we thought we would end up. I think just about everyone, if they weren't seeded first or second, moved up a spot or multiple spots (in the finals)."
Day 1 began this past Thursday morning with Sam Cramer winning her first individual state title, taking the high jump with a new personal-record of 5-feet, 2-inches. Kylie Hunley also set a new PR (5-0) as she finished fourth and Riley Shirley (4-6) also got on the podium in a tie for eighth. Shirley also competed in the triple jump, but finished 10th (31-7).
Gordon Lee's traditional dominance in the throwing events was on display next. Arilyn Lee earned state gold in the shot put (39-9), while Madolyn Loyd was second (34-10). The order was reversed in the discus with Loyd's top throw of 120-0 edging Lee's best of 119-11 by just one inch.
Kilie Wilson also competed in her first state championship meet and placed 14th in the shot put (27-9.25).
The early evening session saw the Lady Trojans pick up more huge points in the pole vault, half coming from Ansley Dendy, who won her first state title with a vault of 10-0. Her younger sister, Lauren, finished third at 8-0, while Maclain Chrnalogar cleared 7-6 to finish fifth. All three Gordon Lee pole vaulters set new PR's.
Dendy, along with Madilyn Bailey, Cora Fehr and Haley Hartman, capped the night by clocking in at 11:09.29 to finish in fourth place of the first-ever 4x800 relay state finals. The quartet broke the GL school record for the event by a half-minute and added five more points to their team's total.
The Lady Trojans picked up two more points on Friday as Hartman placed seventh in the finals of the 1600 (6:05.63), keeping the team in the lead by more than 50 points. The rest of the day included qualifying heats for most of the rest of the track events with Cramer (300 hurdles), Bailey (800) and Shirley (100 hurdles) making it through to Saturday's finals.
Hartman and Addie Triplett were also set for the 3200 final as a result of where they qualified at the region meet.
The rest of the teams tried their best to chip away at the Lady Trojans' lead during the track finals on Day 3, but never truly threatened.
Gordon Lee added 13 more points throughout Saturday. Shirley was seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.58), Cramer placed fifth in the 300 hurdles (50.71), and Bailey ended up sixth in the 800 with a new PR (2:39.03).
Bailey's finish sealed the state title for Gordon Lee, but Hartman (13:43.63) and Triplett (15:08.72) took a victory lap in the 3200 finals, placing fourth and 12th, respectively, to close out the meet for the winners.
"The work ethic every day at practice, putting in the hours and effort, has been there and it obviously paid off (this weekend)," said co-head coach Nathan Burns. "The young kids were tremendous and our seniors carried their weight as well. It was just a good, all-around, collective effort. It wasn't just one or two. It was a whole group that worked together."
"It's really a team effort with all of the coaches and the athletes too," Roberts echoed, while also acknowledging the work done by assistant coaches Alli (O'Neal) Smith and Trevor Guinn, along with volunteers Douglas Lee (throws) and Ken Hertz (distance running). "The athletes are the ones who have to go out there and perform.
"We had some great practices after regions and sectionals. We were confident going in, but it still took a full team effort to pull it off. Losing what we lost last year, everyone had to come together and do their part to make it happen."
And it's also worth noting that the Lady Trojans will graduate just four seniors off this year's roster as they get ready for a jump in classifications for the 2023 campaign.
"We're going to hang on to quite a few of them and that will be great with us moving up to Class AAA next year," Burns added. "I think we'll be super competitive moving forward."
TROJANS FINISH IN TOP 25
As for the Gordon Lee boys, their top finisher on Thursday was Conner Whitman, who finished third overall in the pole vault at 13-0. Whitman actually tied Colin Hall of Commerce for the second-best mark of the day, but Hall would take the second spot on the tiebreaker.
The only other medalist for the Trojans on Day 1 was Justin Cruise. The senior had a personal-best throw of 44-1.75 in the shot put to finish in eighth place.
Josh Underwood competed in the long jump and topped out at 19-4, but finished 13th overall.
The team of Penn Askew, Walker Johnston, Nason Deaux and Hunter Gordy just missed the podium as they finished ninth in the 4x800 (9:13.18). However, the team of Askew, Underwood, Ryan Swaney and Braxton Turnipseed failed to qualify for the finals of the 4x200.
Friday saw Askew, Johnston, and Josh and Jordan Underwood qualify sixth in the 4x400 in a time of 3:38.61. Gordy also ran in the finals of the 1600 on Friday, but his time of 5:07 was not enough to get him on the podium.
Then on Saturday, the 4x400 team finished in eighth place with a time of 3:41.99, while in the 3200, Gordy (11:08.26) was seventh and Carson Carpenter (11:45.76) placed 11th.
Gordon Lee finished the meet with 10 points and tied Greenville for 23rd place. Montgomery County cruised to the state title with 89 points, well ahead of Drew Charter (55) and GMC Prep (50).