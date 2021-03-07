Already with a victory in a four-team meet at Calhoun this past Wednesday, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans bested 11 other schools to win the 2021 Southeast Whitfield Invitational in Dalton on Saturday.
Gordon Lee finished with 112 points to outdistance second-place Calhoun (96), while Heritage (87.5) was a solid third.
Gordon Lee won six events on the day and had a pair of multiple winners in seniors Addison Sturdivant and Kaylee Brown. Sturdivant was tested, but emerged victorious in both the 100 and 300 hurdle events, while Brown took honors in the high jump and the pole vault. Sturdivant also finished third in the high jump.
The Lady Trojans' relay teams took first place in the 4x100 and second place in the 4x400. Arilyn Lee outdistanced the field to win the discus and she also placed second in the shot put.
Haley Hartman was third in the 3200 and sixth in the 1600. Abbey Dunfee took third in the long jump and fourth in the 100. Sophia McDonald was fifth in the 400. Maclain Chrnalogar was sixth in the 100. Cora Fehr took seventh in the 3200 and Riley Shirley scored points for the Lady Trojans as she finished eighth in the 200.
As for the Lady Generals, Gracie Murray finished runner-up in both hurdle events, Allison Craft was second in the 3200, Tayler Coleman was second in the discus and the 4x800 relay team also finished second.
Paige Monroe was third in the pole vault and Avah Morrison took third in the shot put. Craft picked up a fourth-place finish in the 1600, while Caroline Hamilton was fourth in the high jump. Fifth-place points were scored by Alexis Faul in the 3200 and the 4x400 relay team.
Finishing sixth was Zandy Burton in the 800, Pierce Monroe in the 300 hurdles, Riley Kokinda in the long jump and Gracey McCoy in the triple jump. Morrison placed seventh in the discus, while Anna Darling took seventh in the 400. Heritage's points were rounded out by eighth-place finishes by Faul in the 800 and Allie Mifflin in the 1600.
On the boys' side, Heritage finished with 85.5 points, trailing only Calhoun (141.5) in the standings. The Generals just got past Cass (85) for the runner-up trophy, while Gordon Lee (30.5) finished ninth.
The Generals had two event wins. Gavin Chandler took first in the 3200 while the 4x800 team also crossed the line in first. Noah Lovell was second in the 300 hurdles and third place points went to Jake Krajesky in the 3200 and Chandler in the 1600.
Justin Lee earned fourth place in the 400, Eli Owens tied for fourth in the high jump and Jonathan Washburn took fourth in the discus while also earning fifth in the shot put. Jared Phillips was fifth in the triple jump, Brandon Hamilton was fifth in the 110 hurdles and Heritage took fifth in the 4x400.
Hamilton also picked up sixth place in the 300 hurdles. Lovell was sixth in the 100 hurdles. Griffin Black was sixth in the 400 and Chandler Bailey finished sixth in the pole vault. Paxton McCrary earned seventh place in the 200, while the Generals took eighth place in the 4x100 relay.
As for the Trojans, their highest finish came from Levi Helton who was third in the pole vault. Penn Askew placed fourth in the 300 hurdles. Braxton Turnipseed was fifth in the 400, a finish matched by the 4x100 relay team, while Brady Jacobs tied for fifth in the long jump.
Christian Howard was sixth in the high jump and Justin Cruise was sixth in the shot put, while a seventh-place finish in the the 4x800 relay rounded out the scoring for the Navy-and-White.