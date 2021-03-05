Gordon Lee High School's track teams opened the 2021 season at Calhoun High School on Wednesday and the Lady Trojans showed up and showed out by taking down Calhoun, Sonoraville and Woodland-Cartersville in the four-team meet.
The Lady Trojans won seven events and finished with 79 points. Calhoun was second with 71 and Woodland was third with 66, while Sonoraville scored 29 points to round out the standings.
Addison Sturdivant swept the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles and placed fourth in the high jump, while Kaylee Brown took first in both the high jump and the pole vault. Abbey Dunfee raced to victory in the 100 meters and Arilyn Lee was first in the discus. Dunfee and Sturdivant also teamed with Maclain Chrnalogar and Ansley Dendy to win the 4x100 relay.
Lee finished second in the shot put and Chrnalogar was second to Dunfee by a hundredth of a second in the 100. Other second-place finishers included Riley Shirley in the 200, Haley Hartman in the 3200 and Rayne Williams in the long jump, while Dunfee, Chrnalogar, Dendy and Brownl also placed second in the 4x400.
Chrnalogar was third in the 200. Shirley was third in the long jump and Cora Fehr took third in the 3200. Also scoring points for fifth-place finishes was Sophia McDonald in the 400 and Makenna Evans in the discus.
For the Trojans, their highest finish came from Brady Jacobs, who was runner-up in the long jump. Levi Helton was third in the pole vault, Christian Howard was third in the high jump and the team of Helton, Carson Carpenter, Carter Pullen and Kaysen Geer took third in the 4x800 relay, the newest sanctioned event in GHSA this season.
Justin Cruise was fourth in the shot put, while the final points came on fifth-place finishes from Carpenter in the 3200 and Penn Askew in the 300 hurdles.
Calhoun won the meet with 98 points, followed by Woodland (70), Sonoraville (68) and Gordon Lee (16).