The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans defended their turf on Thursday as they racked up 147.5 points to claim victory in the 66th Gordon Lee Invitational.
Heritage finished second with 112 points in the eight-team field, followed by Ridgeland (84), who held off Southeast Whitfield (82) for third. North Murray (65) was fifth, while the rest of the standings were rounded out by LaFayette (56.5), LFO (41) and Dalton Academy (7).
Gordon Lee scored big points in the field events, where they have traditionally been strong.
Ansley Dendy won the pole vault (9-0) with Maclain Chrnalogar taking second place (6-0). They were the only two vaulters to clear a height.
Riley Shirley won the triple jump (31-7), while Arilyn Lee swept the shot put (36-6) and the discus (112-0). Madolyn Loyd was second in the discus (109-4) and third in the shot (32-2).
The Lady Trojans got a win on the track as Tenslee Wilson won a very close race in the 100 hurdles (17.83) with Shirley placing second in the event (17.90). Haley Hartman was runner-up in the 3200 (14:04) and later took third in the 1600 (6:56), while Madilyn Bailey was third in both the 400 (1:08) and the 800 (2:51).
In the relays, the Navy-and-White's team of Dendy, Chrnalogar, Bailey and Jalie Haney took second in the 4x400 (4:41.00), while Shirley, Dendy, Chrnalogar and Wilson joined forces to place third in the 4x100 (54.99).
The Lady Generals recorded field events wins from Harper Carstens in the high jump (4-10) and Aaliyah Rodgers in the long jump (15-2). Meanwhile, Kylie Campbell was third in the triple jump (29-9).
Rodgers added two more wins in track as she took first in the 100 (12.96) and the 200 (27.40). Zandy Burton also motored her way to a win the 800 (2:46) and took second in the 400 (1:03.14).
Then in the relays, Heritage's team of Campbell, Maliah McKibben, Kaylan Davis and Abby Scott crossed the line first in the 4x400 (4:36), while Rodgers, Carstens, Campbell and Riley Kokinda were second in the 4x100 (53.85).
Ridgeland got second-place points from Jenna Morgan in the high jump (4-8) and from Cordasia Watkins in the shot (33-3). Morgan also took third in the discus with her first-ever throw over 100 feet (100-4), a mark that also set a new Lady Panther school record, according to Ga.Milesplit.com.
Madison Lennon claimed the win in the 300 hurdles (52.63), while she was third in the 100 hurdles (17.96). Shayla Rosson finished third in the 100 (13.35), and she, along with Watkins, Lennon and Amiya Smith won the 4x100 (53.68).
Top-three placers for the Lady Ramblers included Olivia Dearing, who was second in the high jump after a tiebreaker (4-10), and Jaselyn Couch, who was third in the 200 (29.18).
And for the Lady Warriors, Taylor Rodreguez was runner-up in the long jump (14-8), while Carlee Wilson (53.25) and Marissa Moreland (55.02) placed second and third, respectively, in the 300 hurdles.
Full results from the meet can be found by clicking this link: https://ga.milesplit.com/meets/450586-gordon-lee-invitational-2022/results#.YkZjtyjMLIV