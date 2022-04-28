Spurred on by five individual titles and nine individual runner-up finishes, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans pulled away from the rest of the field to claim the Region 6-A track championship on Wednesday.
Gordon Lee finished with 211 points in the meet, which was held at the neutral site location of Gordon Central High School in Calhoun. Drew Charter School was second with 118 points, followed by Armuchee with 103.
Bowdon (64) finished fourth, followed by Dalton Academy (36), Atlanta Classical Academy (31) and Mt. Zion (24).
The Lady Trojans' five wins came from five different athletes.
Sam Cramer took first place in the long jump (4-10). Riley Shirley claimed the triple jump (30-7). Arilyn Lee was the winner in the shot put (34-5.75). Madolyn Loyd won the discus (117-7) and Ansley Dendy took top honors in the pole vault (8-6).
Among the runner-up finishers was Shirley in both the high jump (4-8) and the 100 hurdles (17.92), Cramer in the 300 hurdles (57.61), Loyd in the shot put (32-8), Lee in the discus (107-6), Maclain Chrnalogar in the pole vault (7-6), Haley Hartman in the 3200 (15:30) and a pair of relay teams.
Dendy, Shirley, Cramer and Chrnalogar placed second in the 4x200 (1:59.94), while Hartman teamed Madilyn Bailey, Cora Fehr and Kali Woodward to finish runner-up in the 4x800 (14:18).
Bailey also finished third in the 800 (2:45.18). Kilie Wilson was third in the shot put (29-10), while her younger sister Tenslee Wilson was third in the 100 hurdles (18.57). Lauren Dendy was third in the pole vault (6-6). Kylie Hunley was third in the high jump (4-6) and Addie Triplett was third in the 3200 (15:31), while Bailey, Chrnalogar, Ansley Dendy and Jalie Haney teamed up to place third in the 4x400 relay (6:16).
Earning fourth place was Hartman in the 1600 (6:14), Woodward in the 3200 (15:54), Makayden Martin in the long jump (13-6.25) and Allie Little in the discus (62-2.5).
The team of Haney, Martin, Hunley and Annsten Gitgood earned fifth-place points in the 4x100 (58.33).
Finishing sixth on Wednesday was Chrnalogar in the 100 (13.79), Bailey in the 400 (1:10.54), Hartman in the 800 (3:00.59), Martin in the 200 (31.86) and Rayne Williams in the long jump (13-2). Fehr also finished seventh in the 800 (3:09.55).
On the boys' side, Gordon Lee finished with 112 points and a third-place finish behind Drew Charter School (142) and B.E.S.T. Academy (140). Armuchee (82) was fourth, followed by Mt. Zion (69), Fulton Leadership Academy (49), Bowdon (36), Atlanta Classical Academy (14) and Dalton Academy (4).
The Trojans had two individual champions on the day and both wins happened early as Conner Whitman took the top spot in the pole vault (13-6) and Josh Underwood turned in a personal-best 19-10.25 to win the long jump. Underwood's victory came by a mere quarter-inch.
Justin Cruise earned second-place points in both the shot put (39-0) and the discus (110-1). The team of Underwood, Penn Askew, Ryan Swaney and Braxton Turnipseed finished second in the 4x200 (1:35.63), while Askew, Walker Johnston, Nason Deaux and Hunter Gordy were second in the 4x800 (9:25).
Gordy also picked up a third-place finish in the 3200 (11:22) and he was fourth in the 1600 (5:20). Carson Carpenter finished fourth in the 3200 (11:48), Askew was fourth in the 300 hurdles (44.87), while Askew, Underwood, Turnipseed and Jordan Underwood teamed up to finish fourth in the 4x400 (3:50) and qualify for sectionals.
Earning fifth-place points in the meet was Carpenter in the 1600 (5:38) and Turnipseed in the 400 (52.75).
Finishing sixth on Wednesday was Johnston in the 1600 (5:52), Sam Wells in both the shot put (33-8) and the discus (93-6.5), Christian Howard in the high jump (5-6), Landen Brown in the 110 hurdles (20.70) and Andrew Bailey in the 3200 (13.21).
Howard was seventh in the triple jump (36-0) and Swaney was seventh in the 200 (24.19), while adding eighth-place points was Swaney in the 100 (11.85), Jordan Underwood in the long jump (18-8), Zack Barclay in the high jump (5-2) and Reece Eldridge in the shot put (33-0).
Athletes who finished in the top four advanced to sectionals May 7 at Banks County High School in Commerce.