There will be 18 different events at the state track meet next week and the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans will have athletes competing in 14 of them.
There is still plenty of work to be done, but at least in terms of numbers, the Navy-and-White have to at least be in the conversation of teams capable of winning at all.
Gordon Lee picked up two individual event wins at the Class A Public School sectional meet at Banks County High School on Saturday. They were runner-up five more times, collected four third-place finishes and finished fourth three times.
Throw in other finishes of fifth through eighth places and the Lady Trojans could find themselves in the mix for a third consecutive state championship in the classification. Gordon Lee claimed the title in 2019 and 2021, while the meet was not held in 2020 due to COVID.
While the Lady Trojans will have to replace two big point scorers in Addison Sturdivant and Kaylee Brown, both of whom graduated last spring, they still have the capability of picking up significant points in the throwing events, as Arilyn Lee and Madolyn Loyd did on Saturday.
Lee took first place in both the shot put (38-1.5) and the discus (120-4), while Loyd was second in the shot put (35-10.5) and the discus (119-4). The Gordon Lee duo finished nearly 20 feet in front of their next closest competitor in the discus.
Also finishing runner-up on Saturday was Sam Cramer in the high jump (4-6), Ansley Dendy in the pole vault (8-6) and Riley Shirley in the triple jump (31-6).
Placing third at sectionals was Lauren Dendy in the pole vault (7-6), Cramer in the 300 hurdles (52.678), Haley Hartman in the 3200 (13:42.87) and the 4x200 relay team of Cramer, Shirley, Ansley Dendy and Maclain Chrnalogar (1:56).
Shirley cleared 4-6 in the high jump, but took fourth place on a jump-off tiebreaker. She also finished fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.47), while Hartman, Madilyn Bailey, Cora Fehr and Kali Woodward teamed up to take fourth in the 4x800 (11:54).
Kylie Hunley punched her ticket in the high jump after finishing fifth in a tiebreaker (4-6), while Chrnalogar also finished fifth in the pole vault (6-6).
Finishing in sixth place on Saturday and earning spots at state were Kilie Wilson in the shot put (30-2), Tenslee Wilson in the 100 hurdles (17.81), Hartman in the 1600 (6:12.77), Bailey in the 800 (2:44.18) and the 4x400 team of Bailey, Chrnalogar, Ansley Dendy and Jalie Haney (4:41.05).
Addie Triplett also be competing at state as she finished eighth in the 3200 (14:47.09).
On the boys' side, the team of Penn Askew, Ryan Swaney, Josh Underwood and Braxton Turnipseed were third in the 4x200 (1:34.66). Askew, Turnipseed, Josh Underwood and Jordan Underwood teamed up to earn third place in the 4x400 (3:40.59).
Conner Whitman was fourth in the pole vault (12-6), while Askew, Walker Johnston, Nason Deaux and Hunter Gordy were fourth in the 4x800 (9:24.93). The Trojans also got a fifth-place showing from Justin Cruise in the shot put (40-9.5).
Placing sixth on Saturday was Gordy in both the 1600 (5:11.18) and the 3200 (11:20.17). Josh Underwood was seventh in the long jump (19-9.5), while Carson Carpenter was seventh in the 3200 (11:31.03).
The Class A Public School track meet will be held at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany this Thursday through Saturday.