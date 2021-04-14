Two of the top girls' track teams in the northwest Georgia area battled for top honors at Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday night and it was the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans finishing with 173 points to take the win in the seven-team meet.
Heritage was second with 126.5 points, while the rest of the standings included Cass (103.5), Southeast (76.5), Sonoraville (72.5), Ringgold (47) and Northwest (38).
The Lady Trojans claimed victory in eight different events with three multiple winners. Kaylee Brown continued her dominance as she won the high jump (5-4), the pole vault (9-6) and the long jump (15-7). Addison Sturdivant held off her challengers to win the 100 hurdles (15.63) and the 300 hurdles (48.87), while Arilyn Lee swept the shot put (34-5) and the discus (105-6). Gordon Lee also took first in the 4x400 (4:39).
Finishing in second place for the Lady Trojans were Haley Hartman in the 1600, Sturdivant in the high jump, Emma Phillips in the triple jump and the 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams. Hartman added a third-place finish in the 3200, while Ansley Dendy (pole vault) and Riley Shirley (300 hurdles) both also finished third.
Abbey Dunfee was fourth in the 200 and Shirley placed fourth in the triple jump. M.K. Roberts picked up fifth-place points in the 1600 and Shirley earned fifth place in the long jump. Dunfee was sixth in the 100. Roberts was sixth in the 800. Cora Fehr finished sixth in the 3200. Madolyn Loyd was sixth in the shot put and Makenzie Stoker was sixth in the high jump.
Also scoring points for Gordon Lee was Dunfee in the long jump and Maclain Chrnalogar in the 100. Both athletes placed eighth.
Heritage did not win any events on Tuesday, but had multiple runner-up finishes. Gracie Murray was runner-up in both the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Tayler Coleman finished in second place in the discus and the Lady Generals took second in the 4x400.
Third-place finishers included Avah Morrison in both the shot put and the discus, Aaliyah Rodgers in the long jump, Zandy Burton in the 400 and the 4x800 relay team. Murray was fourth in the long jump. Caroline Hamilton finished fourth in both the 100 hurdles and the high jump, while Alexis Faul was fourth in the 1600.
Faul also placed fifth in the 800 and the 3200, while other fifth-place finishers for Heritage included Riley Kokinda in the 100, Harper Carstens in the high jump and Paige Monroe in the pole vault. Kokinda added sixth-place finishes in the 200 and the long jump, while Allie Mifflin (1600), Gracie McCoy (triple jump) and Abby Scott (discus) also placed sixth.
The remaining points for Heritage came on seventh-place finishes from Rodgers (100), Maliah McKibbon (400) and Pierce Monroe (100 hurdles), along with eighth-place finishes from Hamilton (300 hurdles), Coleman (shot put) and Anna Darling (400).
Sara Collins crossed the line in 2:50 to win the 800 for Ringgold. Maddy Bacon took third place in the high jump and Jersey McCann was third in the triple jump. Autumn Green was fourth in the 100 and Sydney Logan was fourth in the 400.
McCann placed fifth in the 400, while the Lady Tigers were fifth in the 4x400 relay and sixth in the 4x100 relay. Ringgold's remaining points were scored with seventh-place finishes from Collins in the 3200 and Raegan Pitts in the 1600.