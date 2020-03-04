The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans ended the 2019 track season by winning a state championship.
Judging by their season-opening performance at Calhoun on Tuesday, the Navy-and-White will definitely have a chance to repeat in May.
Gordon Lee had 25 individual top-five finishes, including nine wins, as they finished with 99 points to win a four-team meet. Calhoun was second with 68 points, followed by Woodland (60) and Coosa (16).
The Lady Trojans had three multiple winners, led by Kaylee Brown's sweep of the high jump (5-0), the pole vault (9-6) and the 400 (1:07.82). Arilyn Lee took first place in both the shot put (35-2) and the discus (97-8). Addison Sturdivant doubled up in the 100 hurdles (17.11) and in the 300 hurdles (49.01), while Gracie O'Neal coasted to victories in the 1600 (5:35) and in the 3200 (11:28).
Sturdivant also placed second in the high jump (4-8), while other second place finishers included Riley Shirley in the long jump (13-10.5), Asia Underwood in the triple jump (31-10.5), Madison Mayberry in the 3200 (14:47), Abbey Dunfee in the 100 (13.72) and the 4x100 "A" relay team (54.76).
Dunfee also placed third in the 200 (29.67). Taylor Hunley was third in the triple jump (29-2) and Maclain Chrnalogar was third in the 100 (13.90). Gordon Lee's 4x400 relay team also placed third (4:45).
Hunley took fourth in both the 100 hurdles (19.26) and in the 300 hurdles (56.17). Shirley was fourth in the 100 (14.04). Emma Phillips was fourth in the 200 (30.47) and Cora Fehr was fourth in the 400 (1:15.11).
The Lady Trojans' "B" team entry the 4x100 relay earned fifth place points (58.82).
In the boys' meet, Gordon Lee's top finisher on the day was Jake Lee, who was second in the 3200 (11:25). Lee also took fifth place in the 1600 (5:23).
Coleby Casteel finished third in the pole vault in a tiebreaker (9-6) and later took fifth in the 200 (25.01). Hunter Stevens was third in the long jump (18-2). Braxton Turnipseed was third in the 400 (55.98) and Ryan Eldridge was third in the 200 (24.49).
Christian Howard placed fourth for the Trojans in the high jump (5-4) and Penn Askew took fourth in the 300 hurdles (51.66).
In the team standings, Calhoun won the meet with 138 points, followed by Woodland (55), Coosa (32) and Gordon Lee (22).