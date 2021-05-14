With eight individual races left in the 2021 GHSA Class A Public School Girls' State Championships, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans are in position to capture a second straight state crown
However, they still have work to do.
Gordon Lee will take a 76-43 lead over Montgomery County into Saturday after the Lady Trojans increased their advantage by two points following the finals of the 3200 Friday night in Albany.
Haley Hartman crossed the line in sixth place with a time of 13:28.58 to earn three team points for the Lady Trojans. Rebecca Dominguez put one point in the column for the Lady Eagles as she placed eighth.
Montgomery County also qualified runners in six of the eight remaining finals, while Gordon Lee will be racing in just three events. However, Gordon Lee has the possibility for big points in all three of those events.
Addison Sturdivant had the fastest qualifying time (15.58 seconds) in the 100 hurdles by nearly a full second on Friday. Her main competition in Saturday's final will likely come from Sarissa Ferrell of Metter, who was second in qualifying at 16.55. Montgomery County will not have any runners in the event.
There will be two head-to-head battles between the Lady Trojans and the Lady Eagles in the final two events on Saturday.
In the 300 hurdles, Montgomery's Marley Bell had the fastest qualifying time at 46.21, while Sturdivant was second at 46.94, though both ran in separate heats on Friday. Both are nearly three full seconds ahead of the next fastest qualifier.
Both schools also had the fastest qualifying times in separate heats of the 4x400, which will be the last event of the meet. The Lady Eagles qualified first overall at 4:27.39, while the Lady Trojans' team of Sturdivant, Kaylee Brown, Ansley Dendy and Maclain Chrnalogar qualified second at 4:28.71. Both teams are more than 11 seconds faster than the third-place qualifying team.
Montgomery County will not be facing Gordon Lee in the 4x100, the 400, the 100 or the 200, and neither team qualified any runners in the finals of the 800.
The Lady Eagles had the fastest qualifying time in the 4x100 relay, along with the third and fourth-fastest times in the 400. They qualified fifth in the 200 and eighth in the 100.
A victory in an event final is worth 10 team points, while a second-place finish is worth eight points. Third place is worth six and points decrease by one all the way through eighth place, which is worth one point.
M.K. Roberts finished 11th in the 800 for Gordon Lee on Friday with a time of 2:53.44, but it was not enough to make the top eight for the finals. Riley Shirley clocked in at 18:53 in the 100 hurdles, but finished 12th in qualifying.
Armuchee is third in the team standings with 28 points, followed by Commerce and Schley County with 23 points. Greene County is sixth with 21 and Georgia Military College Prep sits in seventh place with 20 points.
Class A Boys
The Gordon Lee boys were represented in three events on Friday with two athletes earning spots on the podium.
In the pole vault, an event the Trojans have had tremendous success in over the years, Conner Whitman cleared 12 feet to finish third overall, while Levi Helton set a personal record at 11 feet to finish fifth.
The team of Jackson Biggs, Walker Johnston, Carson Carpenter and Jackson Ellis placed 11th in the 4x800 relay, crossing the line in 9:41.17, while Brady Jacobs was 14th in the long jump with a distance of 18-11.5.
Gordon Lee is currently tied for 13th place in the team standings with Macon County. Commerce (60) has a commanding lead over second-place Greene County (29), while Schley County (25), Montgomery County (21) and Claxton (18) round out the top five.