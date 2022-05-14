The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans scored just two points in the Class A Public School state track meet during Day 2 on Friday, but actually increased its lead in the team standings as the meet heads into its third and final day on Saturday in Albany.
Haley Hartman placed seventh in the finals of the 1600 on Friday, clocking in at 6:05.63. Those two extra points puts them at 78.5 and gives them a 50.5-point cushion over second-place Armuchee (28 points).
The rest of the top five include Claxton (25), Commerce (24) and Montgomery County (22) with McIntosh County Academy and Georgia Military College Prep tied for sixth with 17 points.
The 1600 was the only final that was run for Class A Public on Friday, though qualifying heats for most of the rest of the track events were also held.
Sam Cramer, who won the high jump state title on Thursday, qualified fifth in the 300 hurdles (50.71), Madilyn Bailey qualified sixth in the 800 (2:39.03), and Riley Shirley qualified seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.58).
The Lady Trojans will have two runners in the finals of the 3200 on Saturday. Hartman's time at the region meet has her qualified third, while Addie Triplett qualified ninth.
Gordon Lee also attempted to qualify in the 4x400 relay on Friday, but failed to make the final after a 10th-place showing.
Gordon Lee is looking for its third consecutive girls' Class A Public School state team title in track and its fourth since 2014. The Lady Trojans won it all in 2019 and 2021, while the 2020 Championships were called off due to COVID-19.
On the boys' side, the team of Penn Askew, Walker Johnston, and Josh and Jordan Underwood qualified sixth for the Trojans in the 4x400 in a time of 3:38.61, while Hunter Gordy is the sixth fastest qualifier in the 3200.
Gordy also ran in the finals of the 1600 on Friday, but his time of 5:07 was not enough to get him on the podium.
The Trojans are 20th overall in the team standings with seven points. Montgomery County and Commerce are tied for first place with 26 points, followed by Dublin with 19.
HERITAGE CONCLUDES ITS COMPETITION
Heritage attempted to make the finals in two different events Friday in Albany, but came up short both times.
In the girls' meet, the team of Aaliyah Rodgers, Kylie Campbell, Maliah McKibben and Zandy Burton ran a 4:17.53 in the 4x400, but did not finish in the top eight, while Collin Black did not qualify for the finals in the boys' 400 after running a 52.05 on Friday.
The Lady Generals are in sixth place in the team standings with 15.33 points. Marist (51) has a five-point cushion over Jefferson (46) going into the final day of competition, while Ridgeland is tied with Shaw for 19th place with four points each.
And in the boys' Class AAAA standings, Marist now sits in first place with 44 points. Ridgeland remains in second place with 20 points after Logan Montgomery's shot put and discus state title sweep on Thursday, and Heritage is in 10th place with 10 points.