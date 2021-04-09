The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans defeated LaFayette, 66-25, in a head-to-head track meet in Chickamauga on Tuesday.
Kaylee Brown picked up three individual event wins for the home team as she took first in the high jump (5-2), the pole vault (9-6) and the long jump (16-3). Arilyn Lee swept the shot put (34-10) and the discus (104-8), while Addison Sturdivant made it a clean sweep in the hurdles, winning the 100 (15.90) and the 300 (53.29).
Other individual wins came from Emma Phillips in the triple jump (32-6), Abbey Dunfee in the 100 (13.13), Cora Fehr in 400 (1:11) and Haley Hartman in the 3200 (17:27). The team of Dunfee, Ansley Dendy, Riley Shirley and Maclain Chrnalogar won the 4x100 in a time of 53.58, while Chrnalogar, Dendy, Sturdivant and Brown clocked in at 5:00 even to win the 4x400.
Shirley was runner-up in the 300 hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump, while Dendy finished second in the 800 and in the pole vault. Other runner-up finishers included Sturdivant in the high jump, Chrnalogar in the 100, Dunfee in the 200, Hartman in the 1600, Madolyn Loyd in the shot put and Makenna Evans in the discus.
The Lady Trojans got third-place points from Phillips in the 400, Fehr in the 800, Dunfee in the long jump and Ava Ruth Crutchfield in both the 200 and the shot put.
LaFayette's Haynie Gilstrap earned a sweep of the 800 (2:48) and the 1600 (6:19), while Emalee Phillips clocked in at 29.85 to win the 200.
Finishing runner-up for the Lady Ramblers was Olivia Dearing in the 400, Natalie Ball in the 3200 and Tanner Rogers in the 100 hurdles.
Elizabeth Perry was third in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles for LaFayette, while other third-place finishers included Dearing in the high jump, Rogers in the pole vault, Imani Cook in the 100, Brittany Aguero in the 1600, Alyssa Gary in the triple jump, Madison Mitchell in the discus and the 4x100 relay team.
The boys' meet was much closer, but the winning team was the same as the Trojans edged the Ramblers, 47-42.
Gordon Lee had two multiple winners. Carter Pullen claimed both the 1600 (5:44) and the 3200 (12:59), while Justin Cruise swept the shot put (41-9) and the discus (100-9).
Other winners for the Trojans included Braxton Turnipseed in the 400 (57.21), Christian Howard in the high jump (5-10) and Conner Whitman in the pole vault (10-6).
Earning runner-up points for Gordon Lee was Levi Helton in the 800 and in the pole vault, Hunter Stephens in the high jump and in the triple jump, Ryan Eldridge in the 200, Carson Carpenter in the 1600, Penn Askew in the 300 hurdles, Josh Underwood in the long jump and Sam Wells in the shot put. Gordon Lee's "B" team also finished runner-up in the 4x100.
Finishing third for the Trojans was Askew in the 100, Carpenter in the 3200, Walker Johnston in both the 800 and the 1600, Jackson Ellis in the 400 and Timy Duke in the pole vault.
The Ramblers had three athletes win two events each. Jamario Clements claimed victory in the 100 (11.27) and the 200 (24.27). Houston Holloway swept the 110 hurdles (18.98) and the 300 hurdles (48.76), while Trey Taylor took first in both the long jump (19-9) and the triple jump (36-5).
The team of Clements, Taylor, Aiden Hannibal and Evan Williams won the 4x100 in a time of 46.98, while Hannibal, Caleb Zwiger, Colby Thompson and Josh Perea claimed victory in the 4x400 (4:50).
Taylor was second in the 100, while other runner-up finishers included Hannibal in the 400, Thompson in the 110 hurdles, Jaden Kresser in the 3200 and Eli Prince in the discus.
Earning third-place points for the Ramblers was Hannibal in the long jump, Thompson in the 300 hurdles, Prince in the shot put, Gage Henderson in the 200 and Chase Hughes in the discus.