Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans faced off with Coahulla Creek and Adairsville in a three-team meet at Coahulla Creek on Thursday.

The Lady Trojans finished with 47 points, one behind Adairsville's 48. Both teams trailed Coahulla Creek, who won with 63 points.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In