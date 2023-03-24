The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans faced off with Coahulla Creek and Adairsville in a three-team meet at Coahulla Creek on Thursday.
The Lady Trojans finished with 47 points, one behind Adairsville's 48. Both teams trailed Coahulla Creek, who won with 63 points.
Molly Ellis took first place in the 3200 (15:02). Kylie Hunley won the pole vault (7-0) and was second in the high jump. Riley Shirley took first place in the triple jump (31-5.25) to go with a second-place finish in the 100 hurdles and a third-place showing in the high jump. Meanwhile, Madolynn Loyd swept the shot put (34-9) and the discus (105-3).
Haley Hartman finished runner-up in the 800 and took third place in the 1600. Hannah Stocker was second to Loyd in the shot put and Allie Little finished third in the discus, while Madisyn Savadge was third in the 100 hurdles.
As for the Gordon Lee boys, they finished with 36.50 points. Coahulla Creek won the meet with 83.50 points, followed by Adairsville with 60.
Braxton Turnipseed was the winner of the 400 in a time of 51.87. He also got second in the 200 and teamed with Jordan Underwood, Walker Johnston and Noah Garrison to finish second in the 4x400.
Conner Whitman won the pole vault (12-0) and Brody Hickman won the 300 hurdles (44.22), while Gordon Lee's other win came in the 4x800 as Johnston, Nason Deaux, Luke Sikes and Carson Carpenter crossed the line in a time of 9:42.
Deaux tied for second in the 800 and Carpenter was third in the 3200, while Sam Phillips placed third in the triple jump.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.