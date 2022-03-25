The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans traveled to Rome on Thursday to join Armuchee and Pepperell for a four-team meet at Darlington.
Both Gordon Lee teams finished third in the standings. The Darlington girls took first place with 190.5 points, followed by Pepperell (177.5), Gordon Lee (162) and Armuchee (67), while the Darlington boys scored 260 points to take the win. Pepperell (183) was second, followed by Gordon Lee (100) and Armuchee (70).
The Lady Trojans won four events, two on the strength of Arilyn Lee. The senior won the shot put (36-3) and doubled up with a win in the discus (109-3).
Ansley Dendy took first place in the pole vault (8-6), while Haley Hartman crossed the line first in the 3200 (15:05).
Addie Triplett was second in the 3200 (15:41), while Madolyn Loyd was second in the discus (100-9).
Loyd also took third place in the shot put (31-7) and Hartman was third in the 1600 (6:50), while other third-place finishers included Makenzie Stoker in the 200 (30.48), Kali Woodward in the 3200 (19:00), and Riley Shirley in the 300 hurdles (57.07).
Gordon Lee took third place in all four relays.
Ava Carswell, Jalie Haney, Annasten Gitgood and Makenna Evans were third in the 4x100 (1:01.65). Shirley and Dendy teamed with Tenslee Wilson and Maclain Chrnalogar to take third in the 4x200 (1:59.54). Dendy, Chrnalogar, Evans and Madilyn Bailey were third in the 4x400 (4:57.04), while Bailey, Woodward, Dendy and Hannah Stocker placed third in the 4x800 (11:51.99).
As for the Gordon Lee boys, Josh Underwood was second in the long jump (19-5) and Hunter Gordy was second in the 3200 (11:36). Carson Carpenter took third in the 3200 (11:40).
Also scoring third-place points for the Trojans were Braxton Turnipseed in the 400 (54.34) and Nason Deuax in the 800 (2:28.43).
Underwood teamed up with Penn Askew, Robert Henson and Jordan Underwood to take third in the 4x100 (46.80), while Turnipseed, Josh Underwood, Kaysen Geer and Zack Barclay were third in the 4x400 (4:07).
Gordon Lee's next scheduled meet is the 66th Gordon Lee Invitational next Thursday at 3 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.